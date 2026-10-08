RFK's HHS Linked To Russian Plague Lab

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Thursday, October 08, 2026
Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has reportedly overseen nearly $800,000 in federal funding for a research project involving a Russian laboratory with ties to the Siberian facility at the center of a suspected plague outbreak. Meanwhile, the New York Times reports that experts are questioning what really caused the lab worker's death. "Something is not adding up about this situation," said Jennifer Nuzzo, an epidemiologist at Brown University. "You don't quarantine 200 people for one plague case," she added. "You don't close multiple hospital units in response to one infection."
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