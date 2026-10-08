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Thursday, October 08, 2026

RFK's HHS Linked To Russian Plague Lab

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has reportedly overseen nearly $800,000 in federal funding for a research project involving a Russian laboratory with ties to the Siberian facility at the center of a suspected plague outbreak. Meanwhile, the New York Times reports that experts are questioning what really caused the lab worker's death. "Something is not adding up about this situation," said Jennifer Nuzzo, an epidemiologist at Brown University. "You don't quarantine 200 people for one plague case," she added. "You don't close multiple hospital units in response to one infection."

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 01:30 PM | 12 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/10/08

Status: user

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Can someone give me a logical explanation why the U.S. is funding Russia's bioweapons facilities?[image or embed]

" Olga Lautman ... (@olgalautman.bsky.social) 9:59 AM Oct 8, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Gain of function blah blah blah ... ..

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-08 11:40 AM | Reply

After spending years telling us that government funded virus research is a globalist conspiracy, it turns out the administration is just fine bankrolling biological roulette, as long as the roulette wheel is Russian.

#2 | Posted by lee_the_agent at 2026-10-08 01:42 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

It all funken comes back to Russia.

All the time.

#3 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-10-08 02:23 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 3

I'm sure rand paul will be all over this....like never.

#4 | Posted by SpeakSoftly at 2026-10-08 02:40 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

What the Fauci is this!

#5 | Posted by horstngraben at 2026-10-08 02:44 PM | Reply

Damn that Anthony Fauci!

#6 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-08 02:51 PM | Reply

The MAGA dumfux on this site will try to pin this on Ray Epps.

#7 | Posted by Reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-08 03:02 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

Another Fauci ouchie!

I'm glad we have a personal injury attorney in place at the top of HHS. He will figure this out, and sue...somebody.

I'm confident that come January the Dems will conduct investigation after investigation. And get stonewalled at every turn. With reported death rates of 30-90% upon infection, the Red Hat Horde will be sucking down horse paste and bleach left, right and center. And our fascist regime will be busy telling folks there is NOTHING to worry about--that it's fake news from Socialists. Hang on for a wild ride in the coming year...

#8 | Posted by catdog at 2026-10-08 03:19 PM | Reply

Black death is the new Covid. (Russia Russia Russia) Whose got the ivermectin?

#9 | Posted by randomcanyon at 2026-10-08 04:19 PM | Reply

RFKJr. = not enough polonium.

#10 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-10-08 04:55 PM | Reply

Retarded
Fucked-up
Knucklehead

#11 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-10-08 05:07 PM | Reply

He's the rotten apple that fell a zillion miles from the tree.

#12 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-08 05:20 PM | Reply

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