RFK's HHS Linked To Russian Plague Lab

Another Fauci ouchie!



I'm glad we have a personal injury attorney in place at the top of HHS. He will figure this out, and sue...somebody.



I'm confident that come January the Dems will conduct investigation after investigation. And get stonewalled at every turn. With reported death rates of 30-90% upon infection, the Red Hat Horde will be sucking down horse paste and bleach left, right and center. And our fascist regime will be busy telling folks there is NOTHING to worry about--that it's fake news from Socialists. Hang on for a wild ride in the coming year...