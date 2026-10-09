Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Friday, October 09, 2026

Inflation on Everyday Items Was Entirely Due to Tariffs

The cost of many everyday items would have declined without President Donald Trump's legally fraught tariff policy, according to a report from the New York Federal Reserve.

Posted by qcp at 05:33 PM | 21 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

qcp

Joined 2007/07/05
Visited 2026/10/09

Status: user

MORE STORIES

Inflation on Everyday Items Was Entirely Due to Tariffs (21 comments) ...

How a U.S. Diplomat Altered Reports Critical of Israel (3 comments) ...

How the Trump Administration Is Eroding Airline Passengers' Rights (4 comments) ...

ICE Agent Has History of Alleged Violence & Illegal Arrests (2 comments) ...

How Trump Has Alienated Voters for the G.O.P. (10 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

The cost of 67 categories of goods was 2.9 percentage points higher as of February thanks to tariffs, according to a paper from a team of researchers at the central bank's New York arm.

[image or embed]

-- CNBC (@cnbc.com) 7:00 PM Â· Oct 8, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

So... not corporate greed this time? :)

#1 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-10-08 11:41 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Corporate greed comes in when their supply costs come down but their prices for the products they sell don't.

There's always a "greed lag" before inflation truly relaxes.

#2 | Posted by horstngraben at 2026-10-08 11:48 AM | Reply | Funny: 1

But their costs were going up not down.

Congressional hearings on price gouging.

#3 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-10-08 12:00 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

Just having fun on this one. Whatever party is in charge never takes responsibility for inflation and it's always someone else's fault.

Every Republican and Hillary Democrat (me included) hammered on about tariffs causing inflation when it was Bernie vs Hillary.

Trump goes wild on tariffs, Republicans develop amnesia, and Bernie Bros pivot from blaming corporations to blaming the govt.

#4 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-10-08 12:04 PM | Reply

Yeah, what about you stfu. No other president in the last 50 years interefered directly in the economy like Fat Boy.

#5 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-08 02:36 PM | Reply

Nah. He's cost me more money than anybody here. Outside of a few long term strategic interests, tariffs are a terrible idea.

#6 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-10-08 03:57 PM | Reply

". He's cost me more money than anybody here. "

#6 | Posted by sitzkrieg

Not the flex you're thinking it is, pal.

#7 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-08 10:36 PM | Reply

So... not corporate greed this time? :)

#1 | Posted by sitzkrieg a

Who benefited from Piggy's initial round of tariffs after the finding they were obviously illegal and refunded?

The corporations of course.

IOW transfer of money from poor and middle class to corporations because of Piggys theft

Almost like it was planned.

#8 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-10-08 10:39 PM | Reply

Related ...

US trade balance sinks deeper into the red as imports hit record high despite tariffs
www.newsobserver.com

... The US trade deficit widened more than expected in August as imports jumped to a record high against the backdrop of robust domestic demand, keeping trade on track to again subtract from economic growth in the third quarter.

The deterioration reported by the Commerce Department on Tuesday was despite President Donald Trump's aggressive tariffs on imports, which he has argued are meant to shrink the trade gap. The nation posted record goods trade deficits with at least three countries, including Mexico. ...

The trade shortfall increased 13.7% to $105.6 billion, the largest since March 2025, the Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis and Census Bureau said. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the deficit would be $102.0 billion.


#9 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-09 01:57 PM | Reply

Not the flex you're thinking it is, pal.

#7 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-08 10:36 PM | Reply

Only in your very active imagination is that a flex.

#10 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-10-09 02:29 PM | Reply

The corporations of course.
IOW transfer of money from poor and middle class to corporations because of Piggys theft

#8 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-10-08 10:39 PM | Reply | Flag:

99.9% of all businesses in the US are incorporated small businesses.
82% of those are solo ventures with no employees.

Yes we all got refunds. No we didn't give them back to the consumers. Then many of us were hit with new, increased tariffs over again.

#11 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-10-09 02:32 PM | Reply

Most corporations in America are owned by middle to middle-upper class people.

Sadly, partisan politics lumps Hidalgo's Used Tires (who imports from tires from China) with Mavis Tire Express (who also imports tires from China). The tariffs are much worse for Hidalgo.

#12 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-10-09 02:35 PM | Reply

"99.9% of all businesses in the US are incorporated small businesses."

Huh?

You've either got a word, or a percentage, wrong.

Please fix.

#13 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-10-09 02:39 PM | Reply

This might help:
carry.com

#14 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-10-09 02:58 PM | Reply

advocacy.sba.gov

#15 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-10-09 03:01 PM | Reply

dvocacy's most popular publication, Frequently Asked Questions About Small Business, gathers the most up-to-date statistics about American small businesses in one place.

Frequently Asked Questions About Small Business is a convenient place to find facts about the state of the small business economy, including the following:

99.9 percent of businesses are small.
There are 36,207,130 small businesses in the United States.
U.S. small businesses employ 62.3 million people, 45.9 percent of private sector workers.
Economic activity from small businesses makes up 43.5 percent of GDP.
Over 80 percent of the paperwork burden for small businesses comes from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) alone

#16 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-10-09 03:02 PM | Reply

U.S. Business Distribution by Employee Size (Firmographics)

1 to 4 employees: ~12.4 million businesses
5 to 9 employees: ~1.9 million businesses
10 to 19 employees: ~809,000 businesses
20 to 49 employees: ~409,000 businesses
50 to 99 employees: ~151,000 businesses
100 to 249 employees: ~89,000 businesses
250 to 499 employees: ~33,000 businesses
500 to 999 employees: ~19,000 businesses
1,000+ employees: ~24,300 businesses

U.S. Business Distribution by Annual Sales Revenue

Under $500k: ~13.9 million businesses
$500k " $999k: ~792,000 businesses
$1M " $2.4M: ~546,000 businesses
$2.5M " $4.9M: ~222,000 businesses
$5M " $9.9M: ~144,000 businesses
$10M " $99M: ~176,000 businesses
$100M " $499M: ~23,600 businesses
$500M " $999M: ~4,000 businesses
$1B+: ~5,100 businesses

#17 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-10-09 03:03 PM | Reply

"99.9 percent of businesses are small."

That doesn't mean they're incorporated.

There's a difference between incorporated and unincorporated.

#18 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-10-09 03:11 PM | Reply

"99.9% of all businesses in the US are incorporated"

False.

#19 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-10-09 03:14 PM | Reply

"There are 36,207,130 small businesses in the United States.
U.S. small businesses employ 62.3 million people"

That's less than two employees per business. So it's mostly sole proprietorships and one man S corps.

Unless... do these retarded statistics count 1099 contractors as small businesses?

#20 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-09 04:20 PM | Reply

The rich now own a record share of stocks (2024)
www.axios.com

... About 93% of U.S. households' stock market wealth is held by the top 10%.

Why it matters: This stat -- first spotted in the FT -- is a crucial bit of context to keep in mind amid the heavily hyped surge of smaller retail investors who flocked to the stock market during and after the COVID crisis. ...



#21 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-09 08:16 PM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort