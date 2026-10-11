Trump Says Ukraine Needs a New Leader

Whats wrong with Democracy at this point, how many years? Z has shut down the will of the people.



Putin couldn't have chosen a better puppet to serve him as the president of the United States.



Another example of not accepting the election.



Of course, DJT prefers Kings and Czars anyway.



Strange statement, because literally its yours & Clownshacks preference here. Z is a King ,cancelled all elections.



I don't see American proponents of Ukraine staying in the fight, actually put skin in the game. Well except for their little Ukraine flag in their alias.



Regardless, after 2014 I never thought of Ukraine as a Democracy, so maybe its for the best.