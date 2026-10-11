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Sunday, October 11, 2026

Trump Says Ukraine Needs a New Leader

US president suggests Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has not done enough to end war

Posted by south_american at 11:31 PM | 19 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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south_american

Joined 2005/09/09
Visited 2026/10/10

Status: user

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Trump says Zelenskyy 'better damn well stop' attacks on Russian oil refineries, calls for new Ukrainian leader politi.co/4yGCP1I

[image or embed]

-- Politico (@politico.com) 2:06 PM Â· Oct 10, 2026

Comments

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Stop The Insanity!!!

#1 | Posted by South_American at 2026-10-10 07:01 PM | Reply

"I suggest they get a new leader who can make a deal because he could have made many deals and for some reason he never does," Trump said.

"FOR SOME REASON"

Geeeeezeees...wonder what that could be...

Anybody got a clue????

#2 | Posted by South_American at 2026-10-10 07:07 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Yeah, he thinks his Authoritarian Buddy Vlad would be a better leader for Ukraine.

#3 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-10 07:08 PM | Reply

This is Payback for Ukraine reasonably pointing out that funding Vlad's War with diesel purchases from Russia is bad for democracy in Ukraine.

Of course, DJT prefers Kings and Czars anyway.

#4 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-10 07:14 PM | Reply

Trump is simping for Putin.

Putin couldn't have chosen a better puppet to serve him as the president of the United States.

#5 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-10 07:56 PM | Reply

America is nothing more than a Russian asset.

#6 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-10 08:04 PM | Reply

Whats wrong with Democracy at this point, how many years? Z has shut down the will of the people.

Putin couldn't have chosen a better puppet to serve him as the president of the United States.

Another example of not accepting the election.

Of course, DJT prefers Kings and Czars anyway.

Strange statement, because literally its yours & Clownshacks preference here. Z is a King ,cancelled all elections.

I don't see American proponents of Ukraine staying in the fight, actually put skin in the game. Well except for their little Ukraine flag in their alias.

Regardless, after 2014 I never thought of Ukraine as a Democracy, so maybe its for the best.

#7 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-10-10 08:57 PM | Reply

Z has shut down the will of the people.

Who are these people you speak of?

Another example of not accepting the election.

Who won the 2020 election?

Besides. It's well documented Russia helped Trump win in 2016 and Elon Musk helped Trump win in 2024.

#8 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-10 09:05 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

Zelenskyy popularity poll rating in Ukraine?

67 percent!

1Nitwit's Perfect Reverse Barometer poll rating?

100 percent!

#9 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-10 09:11 PM | Reply

"after 2014 I never thought of Ukraine as a Democracy"

When did you think of Russia as a Democracy?

#10 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-10 09:27 PM | Reply

It's okay Russia isn't a democracy because they never claimed to be otherwise.

Just like it's okay for Republicans to be corrupt, criminals and pedophiles because they never claimed to be otherwise. At least not since Trump took over the party.

#11 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-10 09:53 PM | Reply

The US needs a new leader. The diaper wearing Orange pedo fascist is failing.

#12 | Posted by a_monson at 2026-10-11 01:44 AM | Reply

Putin thought Ukraine would be as easy to conquer as the GOP. What a -------.

#13 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-11 11:11 AM | Reply


The US needs a new leader. The diaper wearing Orange pedo fascist is failing.
#12 | POSTED BY A_MONSON

It will, it has the governmental right to choose, unlike say Ukraine, Gaza, or even Palestine, where President Mahmoud Abbas just pushed elections off another year. He's in year 21 of a 4 year term.

It's okay Russia isn't a democracy because they never claimed to be otherwise.

But Palestine did, same with Gaza, is this an Islamic thing? .

What is it with Lumper approved leaders cancelling elections? Why don't you complain about that?

You Lumpers complain about Trump MIGHT do, when you support it else where.

#14 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-10-11 01:08 PM | Reply

It will, it has the governmental right to choose ...

Spoken like a good little commie wannabe spyboy.

The government does not give us any rights.

Here in the United States we believe that governments do not give you your rights; instead, the U.S. Constitution and laws recognize and protect rights that are considered inherent to human beings.

We believe people are born with fundamental liberties (such as freedom of speech, freedom of religion, and the right to self-defense) that does not depend on any government or any document to exist.

#15 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-10-11 01:16 PM | Reply

"Why don't you complain about that?"

Who says we don't? But maybe if you really believe that maybe you use your energy to explain to the world how that could possibly safely happen in Ukraine during an existential war with Russia?

Anyway.. Attempted Deflection noted.

#16 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-10-11 01:23 PM | Reply

But Palestine did

What's "Palestine"?

#17 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-11 01:23 PM | Reply

"ON DAY ONE"

Remember that whopper?

#18 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-11 01:29 PM | Reply

When Comrades Witkov and Kushvov are Trump's "envoys" it expected that the comrades will try to arrange Muscovy property deals for Trump Inc, and to force Ukraine to cede unoccupied Ukrainian territory to Putin.

So why isn't Zelensky conceding to Kushkov's and Witkov's "deals"? It's obvious to anyone.

Why is the president of the USA so beholden to a klepto-fascist, colossal-scale war criminal and sponsor of state on state terrorism? It's intuitively obvious to everyone.

#19 | Posted by Augustine at 2026-10-12 12:21 AM | Reply

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