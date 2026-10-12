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Monday, October 12, 2026

12 Killed, 300 Wounded in Houthi Attack on Riyadh Airport

Saudi Arabia has said that at least 12 people have been killed and more than 300 were wounded in an attack by Yemen's Houthis on the King Khalid International airport near its capital, Riyadh.

Posted by Corky at 02:32 PM | 19 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Corky

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/10/12

Status: user

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Saudi Arabia weighs response after Houthi attack on Riyadh, deadliest in a decade

[image or embed]

-- Le Monde in English (@english.lemonde.fr) 9:39 AM Â· Oct 11, 2026

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"The attacks come as fighting intensified in Yemen, with forces loyal to the country's internationally recognised government fighting the Iran-backed Houthis for control of the country.

Saudi Arabia has waged an air campaign in support of the Yemeni government's ground war and claimed hundreds of strikes on Houthi-held territory, including the Yemeni capital, Sanaa."

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-10 11:27 PM | Reply

DOJ = Dept of Juveniles

#2 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-10 11:32 PM | Reply

Didn't the Saudis buy billions in American armaments?

Why aren't they using them?

#3 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-11 01:25 AM | Reply

How can this be, when Sitzkreig hath decreed the Houthis are merely a mob of khat-chewing teenagers?

#4 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-10-11 05:28 AM | Reply

American Among Dead in Houthi Rebel Attack on Saudi Airport

www.today.com

It's open season on Americans under stinky's watchful eye.

#5 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-11 03:27 PM | Reply

Hey, could'a been LA or SD. So...

#6 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-11 09:42 PM | Reply

Didn't the Saudis buy billions in American armaments?
Why aren't they using them?
#3 | Posted by ClownShack

This is what I said week or two ago, and you Lumpers got all worked out I was defending Trump.

lol losers.

#7 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-10-12 12:09 AM | Reply

How can this be, when Sitzkreig hath decreed the Houthis are merely a mob of khat-chewing teenagers?

Because they are khat-chewing half wits, backed by Iran.

#8 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-10-12 12:10 AM | Reply

DOJ = Dept of Juveniles
#2 | Posted by Corky

What does this have to do with anything?

Where is DialAgain when you really need him?

#9 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-10-12 12:11 AM | Reply

How can this be, when Sitzkreig hath decreed the Houthis are merely a mob of khat-chewing teenagers?

#4 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-10-11 05:28 AM | Reply

80% khat chewing teenagers. The median age of the entire country is 18, and they field 13 year old child soldiers.

Child soldiers can press buttons, mrbm's aren't designed to be hard to use.

#10 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-10-12 08:35 AM | Reply

and what they're shooting at has been in the same place for 43 years.

#11 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-10-12 08:36 AM | Reply

The front the Houthi are making progress on is Taizz. Slowly grinding forward in the face of massive airstrikes and drone attacks. If the Saudi-Syrian-Egyptians don't commit to a ground offensive they actively choose to lose.

#12 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-10-12 08:40 AM | Reply

The $2 billion MBS gave to Slumlord Jared is really paying off. LMAO

#13 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-12 02:53 PM | Reply

It's open season on Americans under stinky's watchful eye.

#5 | Posted by reinheitsgebot

It's always been open season. It's just that you have fooled liberals into thinking that if you let muslims ---- your daughters, they wouldnt target you.

#14 | Posted by subliberal at 2026-10-12 03:07 PM | Reply

It's always been open season.

Especially while you are invading them.

#15 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-10-12 03:11 PM | Reply

The------------------- quietly acknowledges the deaths of more suckers and losers.

www.nytimes.com

#16 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-12 03:11 PM | Reply

Especially while you are invading them.

You mean like how the world has tried to give the Palestinians the West Bank, but the West Bank isnt what the Muslims wanted? They just wanted to exterminate the Jews..

You mean like that?

#17 | Posted by subliberal at 2026-10-12 03:15 PM | Reply

Israel is and has been an ethnosupremacist fascist state since its inception- and even before. The early Zionists in the region were mostly psychopathic, nihilist terrorists from Europe, Russia and America who used murder, coercion, and routine bombings to gain a foothold in the region.

There are morons like Boaz, brainwashed to this day, who stupidly insist that the native Semitic Muslims, Jews and Christians living in the region for thousands of years before these wicked fascist psychopaths busted in should just freely give up a good portion of their land and thereby guarantee that they would continue to be brutalized by these psychos for the rest of their lives.

#18 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-10-12 04:29 PM | Reply

You mean like that?

No, I was thinking more like how when you invade places like Afghanistan, Iraq, and Iran and then the locals have the audacity to shoot back.

#19 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-10-12 05:45 PM | Reply

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