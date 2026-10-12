12 Killed, 300 Wounded in Houthi Attack on Riyadh Airport

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Monday, October 12, 2026
Saudi Arabia has said that at least 12 people have been killed and more than 300 were wounded in an attack by Yemen's Houthis on the King Khalid International airport near its capital, Riyadh.
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