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Saturday, October 17, 2026

Trump's MAGA Allies Openly Discuss Martial Law

MAGA activists are pushing for President Trump to resort to extraordinary measures -- including martial law -- if they believe the midterm elections are "rigged."

Posted by Corky at 10:30 PM | 2 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Corky

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/10/17

Status: user

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".. extraordinary measures -- including martial law -- if they believe the midterm elections are 'rigged.'" @axios.com www.axios.com/2026/10/16/t ...

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-- Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla.bsky.social) 10:54 AM Â· Oct 16, 2026

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On a Sept. 30 video call for MAGA election activists streamed on Rumble, speakers warned of widespread election security breaches they believe will occur in November " and urgently pushed for remedies.

Ticktin, Trump's childhood friend, said on the call "there would have to be martial law in the event... [of] another rigged election."

"They'll probably need to be commandeering of ballots and election equipment to make sure that we can get to the bottom of it before anything further occurs," he later told Axios.

ll

"The big picture: Skepticism about the 2020 election extends into Trump's administration, including officials now involved in election integrity.

Heather Honey, most known for denying the results of the 2020 election in Pennsylvania and Arizona, is now the Homeland Security Department's deputy assistant secretary for election integrity and senior advisor to the ICE Director.

White House adviser Peter Navarro continues to promote his own report of mass election fraud and irregularities around the 2020 election."

;;

Of course, the only attempt to rig the 2020 Election is when DJT told his DOJ to send a Letter to States saying they could change the Results from Biden to Trump... as his DOJ testified under Oath.

Which might have werked had his DOJ not threatened to Resign en masse.

Why is why his Criminal Defense Atty now runs the DOJ.

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-16 06:35 PM | Reply

Good luck with that MAGA'ts.

#2 | Posted by a_monson at 2026-10-17 12:49 AM | Reply

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