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Thursday, October 22, 2026

Thousands of North Carolina Ballots Set to Be Rejected

Thousands of North Carolina midterm ballots are set to be rejected over minor technical issues after a federal court upheld strict new Republican-backed rules for mail voters, according to data shared exclusively with Democracy Docket. Some Democratic strongholds are seeing rejection rates as high as 7-8%, the data show.

Posted by qcp at 07:33 PM | 18 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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qcp

Joined 2007/07/05
Visited 2026/10/22

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BREAKING: Thousands of North Carolina midterm ballots are set to be rejected over minor technical issues after a federal court upheld strict new Republican-backed rules for mail voters, according to data shared exclusively with Democracy Docket. www.democracydocket.com/news-alerts/ ...

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-- Marc Elias (@marcelias.bsky.social) 5:52 PM Â· Oct 20, 2026

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More: A federal judge ruled late Monday to uphold North Carolina's strict GOP-championed absentee ballot rules on the eve of the state's mail ballot request deadline.

Gov. Josh Stein (D) warned about the high rejection rate in a Tuesday evening social media post.

"The State Board of Elections' last-minute changes to voting by mail are leading to thousands more absentee ballots being rejected this election " at a rejection rate twice as high as in 2022," Stein wrote. "It's infuriating. North Carolinians, please make a plan to vote this year, in person if possible. And if you're voting by mail, make sure you seal both envelopes on your ballot. Don't let them take away your vote."

Common Cause North Carolina, working with the Southern Coalition for Social Justice, compiled data from 27 of the state's 100 counties, using absentee review monitors " everyday voters and volunteer advocates " as well as attorneys.

The data reveals ballots are so far being rejected at a rate of around 3% in the wake of the new GOP-backed rules.

Some of those rejections were likely not down to the new rules " ballots can be rejected for numerous reasons. But the 3% total rejection rate is double the rejection rate the state saw in its 2022 election, strongly suggesting that the new rules are having a major impact.

#1 | Posted by qcp at 2026-10-21 09:58 AM | Reply

The GOP needs to cheat because they have offered not one policy that helps Americans in their lives.

#2 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-10-21 10:24 AM | Reply

The GOP needs to cheat because they know the ass reaming they have planned for the citizenry after the midterms guarantees they'll never win again.

So they'll consolidate power now to ensure they don't have to win in a fair election ever again.

#3 | Posted by jpw at 2026-10-21 12:57 PM | Reply

Stop worrying about NC. You aren't changing it blue.

#4 | Posted by subliberal at 2026-10-21 08:04 PM | Reply

"Stop worrying about NC. You aren't changing it blue."

Don't look now, but Republicans have gone dark in North Carolina. They've given up on the race for Senator, which (of course) is a statewide office ... that will go blue.

#5 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-10-21 08:28 PM | Reply

Stop worrying about NC. You aren't changing it blue.

#4 | Posted by subliberal

Hey dumbf*&^, it's already very purple.

Even on a topic you should be well informed on you're a f*&^ing moron with a child's understanding.

#6 | Posted by jpw at 2026-10-22 03:41 AM | Reply

They've given up on the race for Senator, which (of course) is a statewide office ... that will go blue.

I must admit, Whatley is an idiot. Something about him I just didnt like. I wasnt going to vote for him anyways.

Cooper is trying to come across as a conservative Democrat because he knows the voting people of NC are right leaning at heart outside of the cities.

Right leaning, conservative Democrats could win in NC all day long. And probably get my vote.

#7 | Posted by subliberal at 2026-10-22 08:14 AM | Reply

-Right leaning, conservative Democrats could win in NC all day long.

They have to fight off the label of "too extreme liberal". The democrat running in Kansas is specifically saying "I don't support this or that" referring to most liberal policies.

And he's got a decent shot of winning.

#8 | Posted by eberly at 2026-10-22 08:37 AM | Reply

Take a victory lap, Boaz!

#9 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-22 08:33 PM | Reply

"Right leaning, conservative Democrats"

LMFAO.

You don't believe such a creature exists.

Prove me wrong and name one.

#10 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-22 08:33 PM | Reply

This is actual election interference

#11 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-10-22 08:38 PM | Reply

Don't you worry.

Republicans will win the midterms and we can wait around another two years to do this all over again.

Because democrats won't do anything about it.

Ever.

#12 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-22 08:42 PM | Reply

Based on reading stuff on Twitter & threads. Voting machines are malfunctioning and voter obstruction is at an all time high.

#13 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-22 09:00 PM | Reply

Will Americans stand for their votes being stolen from them?

#14 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-10-22 09:01 PM | Reply

North Carolina A&T and UNC Greensboro lack student-accessible early-voting sites
While both schools have historically had on-campus early-voting locations for presidential elections, they are the only two UNC System schools that do not have sites for the midterm elections.

Fuck magat scum

#15 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-10-22 09:02 PM | Reply

Will Americans stand for their votes being stolen from them?

Democrats will.

I don't see democrats storming the capitol building.

Besides. Trump is ready for that and his whole administration is living in military housing.

America is done. Eventually even Eberly will see it.

#16 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-22 09:07 PM | Reply

"North Carolina A&T and UNC Greensboro lack student-accessible early-voting sites"

There was a cool video on Facebook with students from some HBCU "marching" to the polls a mile away to vote. Not really a march, exactly. More like just walking there. Shockingly, nobody tried to Heather Heyer them.

"Oh no, I had to walk a mile so now I can't vote because I'm Danforth's grandma, democracy is at risk!"
--Eberly (but not out loud)

#17 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-22 09:54 PM | Reply

@#14 ... Will Americans stand for their votes being stolen from them? ...

That seems to depend upon who is stating the definition of "Americans."

There does appear to be a very significant force used by those currently in power who appear to be actively endeavoring to reducing the voting power of those Americans who typically do not vote in their favor.


#18 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-22 10:15 PM | Reply

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