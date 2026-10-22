Thousands of North Carolina Ballots Set to Be Rejected

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Thursday, October 22, 2026
Thousands of North Carolina midterm ballots are set to be rejected over minor technical issues after a federal court upheld strict new Republican-backed rules for mail voters, according to data shared exclusively with Democracy Docket. Some Democratic strongholds are seeing rejection rates as high as 7-8%, the data show.
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