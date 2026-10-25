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Sunday, October 25, 2026

Peter Thiel Breaks with Trump over Iran War

Billionaire technology investor Peter Thiel said he's skeptical of the U.S. war with Iran ...

Posted by Reinheitsgebot at 07:33 AM | 3 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/10/25

Status: user

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Peter Thiel has -- privately, not publicly -- broken with Trump on the Iran war. "I think we should not have done it." "There were a lot of mistakes that were made."

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-- Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1.bsky.social) 2:25 PM Â· Oct 22, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Shady's real Boss not making nice with Donald?

Seems like some Broligarghs are not so a'scairt of him anymore.

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-22 11:06 AM | Reply

Rumored to be running a merc army in Congo.

#2 | Posted by fresno500 at 2026-10-22 01:02 PM | Reply

----- Peter.

#3 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-10-23 10:10 AM | Reply

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