Rubio, Hegseth Blame Musk for Starllink Down in Ukraine

So this confirms that Elon Musk has direct control over Ukraine's national defense systems.



I'll ask again.

Why would any sovereign nation ever enter into a deal with Elon Musk, knowing this is how he conducts business?



I'll answer again.

Elon must have done the math and figures the fascists are going to win the economy game, so it doesn't matter if a few tiny countries don't play along.



Winning that game is why Witkoff and Putin are "negotiating" the future of Ukraine in Moscow, right now.