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Friday, October 23, 2026

Rubio, Hegseth Blame Musk for Starllink Down in Ukraine

Top Trump administration officials are starting to point fingers squarely at SpaceX founder Elon Musk ...

Posted by Corky at 11:32 PM | 5 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Author Info

Corky

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/10/22

Status: user

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Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

The decision to throttle Starlink came after both Musk and Trump criticized Ukraine for attacking Russian diesel refineries: arstechnica.visitlink.me/_ceTxy

[image or embed]

-- Ars Technica (@arstechnica.com) 10:00 AM Â· Oct 22, 2026

Comments

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(minus one l)

"Outgoing Texas Sen. John Cornyn (R) on Wednesday said he doubted Trump had no hand in the slowdown, as he doesn't believe Musk "would do this without at least the acquiescence of the White House."

"I think it's frankly shameful," Cornyn said on CNBC's "Squawk Box." "I think we should be supporting the victim, not the aggressor."

;;

"Ladies, please!"

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-22 10:02 AM | Reply

So this confirms that Elon Musk has direct control over Ukraine's national defense systems.

I'll ask again.
Why would any sovereign nation ever enter into a deal with Elon Musk, knowing this is how he conducts business?

I'll answer again.
Elon must have done the math and figures the fascists are going to win the economy game, so it doesn't matter if a few tiny countries don't play along.

Winning that game is why Witkoff and Putin are "negotiating" the future of Ukraine in Moscow, right now.

#2 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-22 10:29 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Did Elon know that what he did would kill people?

He's a bright young man. Of course he did.

An individual, such as Musk, who wages war against a State, Ukraine, is a terrorist.

The Ukrainians, and everyone else, have the right to drone him.

#3 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-22 10:57 AM | Reply

Ukraine's future probably shouldn't be decided by the ketamine induced whims of a little rich boy.

#4 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-10-22 11:07 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

"Control of Starlink must, one way or another, be taken away from Elon Musk," Krugman wrote in a Substack post. "It's a matter of national security: we cannot let private individuals make foreign and defense policy, and it would be totally irresponsible to leave a crucial military asset in the hands of a racist, authoritarian conspiracy theorist."

Krugman.

#5 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-10-23 01:49 AM | Reply

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