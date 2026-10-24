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Saturday, October 24, 2026

Bahrain Evacuation Leaves Navy Families Facing Trauma and Costs

Five people affected by the departure told MS NOW the evacuation was chaotic, leaving military families to deal with trauma, housing instability and rising expenses months after fleeing the Gulf country.

Posted by lamplighter at 08:31 PM | 10 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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lamplighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/10/24

Status: user

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Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

NEW: Hegseth's chaotic secret evacuation of a US base in Bahrain left military families in harm's way. "They're not telling the truth. They're not telling the full story. They're not telling how much damage there really was." www.ms.now/news/militar ...

[image or embed]

-- Allison Gill (@muellershewrote.com) 5:10 PM Â· Oct 20, 2026

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More from the article ...

... The four active-duty military spouses and one civilian employee interviewed requested anonymity, citing fear of retaliation.

They described missile alerts, explosions near their homes and smoke rising from buildings struck during attacks that intensified after the United States began bombing Iran on February 28.

Families Left Behind as Threats Escalated

Some families said they left Bahrain with only one suitcase per person, abandoning furniture and personal belongings without knowing when they could retrieve them.

According to their accounts, the Navy instructed them to relocate to the United States by June, forcing many to arrange temporary accommodation while managing the consequences of their sudden departure.

One military spouse described the fear of remaining in Bahrain with children during the attacks.

"I was terrified.

I laid really close to my kids because I was like at least if we die, we'll die and one person won't be left," the spouse said.

Two families said their military spouses had been transferred out of Bahrain before the February 28 bombing campaign began, leaving them behind in a country facing escalating security threats.

"They knew something was going on and they literally left us there as sitting ducks," one spouse said. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-22 04:14 PM | Reply

@#1

The mentioned MS-NOW article ...

'I was terrified': Military families describe their harrowing evacuation from a Navy base in Bahrain
www.ms.now

... According to a September report to Congress, Bahrain has been the fourth most targeted country by Iranian missile and drone attacks in the region since the war began. In the opening days of the conflict, Iranian attacks damaged the command headquarters, two satellite communications terminals, warehouses and a dozen other buildings, with estimates of the damage nearing $400 million. ...

In a recent interview, acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao said that Iran "blew the hell out of Bahrain" and that he has assigned a task force to look into whether or not the base should be repaired. ...

The families interviewed by MS NOW said they have been living in limbo ever since their hasty departure from Bahrain.

Many left with only one suitcase per person, leaving behind household furniture and personal items with no clear idea when they may see those things again.

They described moving between multiple continents, draining their financial savings and soothing children who were traumatized by the nearby explosions they heard during the Iranian attacks. ...

MS NOW reached out to U.S. Central Command for more information and clarification about the evacuation process and what the next steps are for the evacuees. CENTCOM officials did not return requests for comment. ...

"It was utter chaos. I had no one to talk to, no access to information, nothing," one spouse said. ...

Another spouse said a family friend who also serves in the Navy came to check on her and her sons because they had heard it was going to be a night of heavy attack. She said she hid in a parking garage with the sailor and her sons for seven hours. ...

"It has been a challenge, let me tell you, for somebody who has over two decades of government service in active duty and now almost five as a civilian ... this last year has made me realize that the call of service is starting to wane," the civilian employee said.

"No one's ever spoken a word to us besides, like 'we're proud of your resilience'. That's not enough," one spouse said. "I'm angry because no one will acknowledge any of it, and they just keep tiptoeing around it ... I'm pissed at the Navy."

"They're not telling the truth. They're not telling the full story. They're not telling how much damage there really was," another said. ...



#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-22 04:22 PM | Reply

The question on all of our minds is, why would Biden do such a thing?

#3 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-22 04:26 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

@#2 ... "They're not telling the truth. They're not telling the full story. They're not telling how much damage there really was," another said. ...

That is an interesting observation.

In prior wars, or maybe I should say ~wars,~ journalists were allowed to embed within the troops and report from the war zone.

Why is that not being done for Pres Trump's choice of a war against Iran?

What is this ~most transparent Presidency~ hiding from Americans it should be serving?


The destruction of the Naval Base in Bahrain. Destruction to the point that now Naval ships in the area need to get their supplies from the island of Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean, 2,200 miles away from the Gulf of Oman?

From the article cited in #2

... The military reduced staff on the base to "mission critical status," and the Navy had to rely more heavily on a small logistics base on the remote island of Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean, 2,200 miles away from the Gulf of Oman, for resupplying the carrier strike groups they had deployed to fight the war.

The move slowed down supplies to the ships and the thousands of service members who were living and working on them, causing food and supplies to be rationed for periods of time. ...



#4 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-22 07:25 PM | Reply

Fraud. Waste. Abuse.

#5 | Posted by redlightrobot at 2026-10-23 08:02 PM | Reply

@#5

Agreed.

Specially the abuse of those who serve the Country in the Military and their families.

Pres Trump does not seem to care about them, he just seems to want to use them.


#6 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-24 07:21 PM | Reply

hold on...
they were terrified to stay, or terrified to be evacuated?
is this any different than pcs order so relo? I don't think so.
stay there with your furniture if you must.

#7 | Posted by john_savage2 at 2026-10-24 08:41 PM | Reply

@#7 ... hold on...
they were terrified to stay, or terrified to be evacuated? ...

Jeffy, do try harder. :)

It seems the total lack of communication from the Trump admin was the huge concern for those military families.

From #2

... "No one's ever spoken a word to us besides, like 'we're proud of your resilience'. That's not enough," one spouse said. "I'm angry because no one will acknowledge any of it, and they just keep tiptoeing around it ... I'm pissed at the Navy."

"They're not telling the truth. They're not telling the full story. They're not telling how much damage there really was," another said. ... ...

So, why did this Pres Trump "most transparent administration ever" seem to withhold and/or suppress information about what occurred in Bahrain?



#8 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-24 08:48 PM | Reply

And, if I may be so bold to add, this topic may not have been known without the excellent investigative reporting of the MS-NOW reporter.

From what I've heard, she was curious about the reason why US Naval replenishment in the Middle East was moved from the Naval base in Bahrain to a Naval base 2000 miles away. So she investigated.

Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean, approximately 2,200 miles from the Gulf of Oman.

So, in her investigation, she discovered the apparent destruction of the Bahrain Naval base, and that it could no longer be used to resupply US Naval ships.

Apparently leading to a supply issue and military personnel on Naval ships having issues. Issues like meals.


#9 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-24 08:57 PM | Reply

@#9

So the questions that still lingers, like an unclaimed air-biscuit ...

Why did not Sec Def Hegseth tell US citizens of this occurrence?

~The most transparent administration ever~

imo, hardly.

#10 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-24 08:59 PM | Reply

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