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Friday, October 23, 2026

SCOTUS Rejects Trump Policy Restricting Treatment for Transgender Inmates

In a blow to President Donald Trump, the Supreme Court said Wednesday that his administration cannot enforce a new policy that restricts treatment for transgender inmates in federal prison.

Posted by subliberal at 10:33 PM | 19 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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subliberal

Joined 2026/08/25
Visited 2026/10/23

Status: user

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Good. Everyone deserves access to medically necessary healthcare, including our incarcerated community. Those health care decisions must remain between patients and providers, not at Donald Trump's discretion. apnews.com/article/supr ...

[image or embed]

-- AG Andrea Joy Campbell (@massago.bsky.social) 6:46 PM Â· Oct 21, 2026

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From the article: "This is a critical ruling for our clients and all transgender people in Bureau of Prisons custody," Li Nowlin-Sohl, a lawyer with the American Civil Liberties Union representing the plaintiffs, said in a statement.

"The denial of medically necessary health care, including gender-affirming health care, to people in prison is a violation of their fundamental constitutional rights," she added.

#1 | Posted by qcp at 2026-10-23 10:13 AM | Reply

What's the MAGA Final Solution when it comes transsexuals?

Pretty sure it's: Life in prison for gender crime.
Plus, forcing them to live by the gender the State chooses, while in prison.

#2 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-23 10:49 AM | Reply

has to continue to pay for transexuals

To do what? Get under your skin? They're worth more money.

#3 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-10-23 11:04 AM | Reply

Poor boaz, still haunted by that lady boy that showed him how much he loves being a bottom. Just give in to your desires, dips*&^, and let everyone else live their lives in peace.

#4 | Posted by jpw at 2026-10-23 12:03 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Not everyone is employee of the month at a truckstop, JPW.

BTW, turn around, there's a ---- at your hole.

#5 | Posted by subliberal at 2026-10-23 03:18 PM | Reply

I dont know, I've been thinking about this.

Would anyone consider Trans medication and procedures elective? I can understand if an inmate comes in and needs cancer drugs or something like that.

But trying to turn yourself into the opposite sex is sort of elective and a choice of the inmate, right?

#6 | Posted by subliberal at 2026-10-23 03:21 PM | Reply

Not everyone is employee of the month
#5 | Posted by subliberal

People like you aren't employees at all.

#7 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-23 03:26 PM | Reply

But trying to turn yourself into the opposite sex is sort of elective and a choice of the inmate, right?
#6 | Posted by subliberal

You believe in choice now?
No. No you don't.

Also. It's not the opposite sex. It's a different gender.

Furthermore, the sexes don't "oppose" each other. They're not opposites. In fact, they are required to work together. If they didn't, there wouldn't be any people.

Though as a man who whole-heartedly supports a rapist, it makes sense how the two sexes working together is something that has never occurred to you.

#8 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-23 03:29 PM | Reply

I bet comrade Boazos laptop is full of tranny porn.

#9 | Posted by a_monson at 2026-10-23 03:54 PM | Reply

#9,

Not Trans porn....

Feet and soles on the other hand....

#10 | Posted by subliberal at 2026-10-23 03:57 PM | Reply

Furthermore, the sexes don't "oppose" each other. They're not opposites.

Well, we will have to disagree on that one.

There's a reason why gender roles worked for all of humanity before a progressive came around.

#11 | Posted by subliberal at 2026-10-23 03:58 PM | Reply

gender roles worked for all of humanity

Yeah, just look at the wonderful results.

#12 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-10-23 04:07 PM | Reply

There's a reason why gender roles worked for all of humanity before a progressive came around.
#11 | Posted by subliberal

LOL.
That's like saying there's a reason blacks were slaves.

Slavery being "normal" throughout human history, and all that.
Blacks are just... better suited to it.

#13 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-23 04:16 PM | Reply

Not everyone is employee of the month at a truckstop, JPW.

BTW, turn around, there's a ---- at your hole.

#5 | Posted by subliberal

Jesus, you can't even come up with a funny rebuttal you worthless sack of mooching s*&^.

#14 | Posted by jpw at 2026-10-23 04:49 PM | Reply

He's a ------- worthless ignorant little bitch.

#15 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-23 06:41 PM | Reply

It's against the 8th Amendment to deny inmates their medically necessary treatments. That's already been adjudicated long time ago.

#16 | Posted by LauraMohr at 2026-10-23 07:23 PM | Reply

There's a reason why gender roles worked for all of humanity before a progressive came around.

#11 | Posted by subliberal

Ignorant of world cultures, history, time, and the Bible.

Unsurprising.

#17 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-10-23 07:27 PM | Reply

Would anyone consider Trans medication and procedures elective? I can understand if an inmate comes in and needs cancer drugs or something like that.

But trying to turn yourself into the opposite sex is sort of elective and a choice of the inmate, right?

#6 | Posted by subliberal

And none of that happens without extensive counseling, Psych workups, physical exams, Labs, ... Depending on which way the patient's going, OB/GYN, Urology, General Surgery for mastectomies and Plastics for reconstruction/implants are going to be involved, too.
Nobody just walks in and says "I'm feeling tranny, today.".
Human sexuality is not just an either/or proposition. Waaay more complex.

I spent 25 years as a Surgical RN in a bunch of different settings and I can say, for sure, that being the guy that drops another guy's sad, skinned little former johnson into the medical waste is an uncomfortable and very thought provoking moment. It doesn't happen without a bunch of thought going into it, usually accompanied by years of distress on the patient's part. I got over being judgemental about that crap long ago. Abusing people with physical differences that you haven't taken the time to understand is always going to be low class.

#18 | Posted by morris at 2026-10-23 07:28 PM | Reply

"That's our Bo@ss! He one no-class mofo fo sho"

#19 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-23 09:02 PM | Reply

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