SCOTUS Rejects Trump Policy Restricting Treatment for Transgender Inmates

But trying to turn yourself into the opposite sex is sort of elective and a choice of the inmate, right?

#6 | Posted by subliberal



You believe in choice now?

No. No you don't.



Also. It's not the opposite sex. It's a different gender.



Furthermore, the sexes don't "oppose" each other. They're not opposites. In fact, they are required to work together. If they didn't, there wouldn't be any people.



Though as a man who whole-heartedly supports a rapist, it makes sense how the two sexes working together is something that has never occurred to you.