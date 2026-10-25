Facing an Electoral Wipeout, Trump Goes After the System

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He sought to make anti-terrorism funds for state and local governments contingent on how they administer elections.



He has threatened to withhold federal election funding from states that refuse to change voter registration forms and sparred with Republican lawmakers over a bill to overhaul elections.



But with most of those efforts stalling, on Thursday, just 12 days before Election Day, the DOJ took things even further: In an extraordinary move, it asked a court to preemptively block Alaska's Senate results if Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan loses, stunning current and former election officials in both parties.



"Boy, they are scraping the bottom of the barrel. It feels like a real desperation play to me, because it has got zero basis in the law," said Ben Ginsberg, a veteran Republican election law expert who was counsel to George W. Bush's 2000 and 2004 presidential campaigns.



At virtually every corner, courts have rebuffed Trump's efforts, and legal experts expect the latest DOJ maneuver to have the same outcome.



The requests for voter rolls were blocked repeatedly by members of Trump's own party and struck down in court.



The attempt to restrict mail voting was ultimately blocked by the Supreme Court. Federal judges blocked both the anti-terrorism and election funding efforts.



The SAVE Act, which would require voters to provide proof of citizenship at the polls, has stalled in the Senate.



But Trump keeps pushing, telling reporters Friday that he had personally green-lit the Alaska lawsuit: "I'm the one that said Do it.'" ...