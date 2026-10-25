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Sunday, October 25, 2026

Facing an Electoral Wipeout, Trump Goes After the System

President Donald Trump is escalating his crusade to exert control of America's elections as his party barrels towards a potentially bruising midterm.

Posted by lamplighter at 06:30 PM | 8 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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lamplighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/10/25

Status: user

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Todd Blanche wants us to shove the Jan. 6 insurrection into a vault as ancient history alongside the Tilden-Hayes Compromise of 1877. But it was only 5 years ago that Trump tried to steal an election!

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-- Mark Jacob (@markjacob.bsky.social) 9:31 AM Â· Oct 25, 2026

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More from the article ...

... The Justice Department has already filed lawsuits in nearly every state to try and gain access to voter files. Trump revisited his longstanding bid to restrict mail voting, sparking a legal battle that reached the Supreme Court.

He sought to make anti-terrorism funds for state and local governments contingent on how they administer elections.

He has threatened to withhold federal election funding from states that refuse to change voter registration forms and sparred with Republican lawmakers over a bill to overhaul elections.

But with most of those efforts stalling, on Thursday, just 12 days before Election Day, the DOJ took things even further: In an extraordinary move, it asked a court to preemptively block Alaska's Senate results if Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan loses, stunning current and former election officials in both parties.

"Boy, they are scraping the bottom of the barrel. It feels like a real desperation play to me, because it has got zero basis in the law," said Ben Ginsberg, a veteran Republican election law expert who was counsel to George W. Bush's 2000 and 2004 presidential campaigns.

At virtually every corner, courts have rebuffed Trump's efforts, and legal experts expect the latest DOJ maneuver to have the same outcome.

The requests for voter rolls were blocked repeatedly by members of Trump's own party and struck down in court.

The attempt to restrict mail voting was ultimately blocked by the Supreme Court. Federal judges blocked both the anti-terrorism and election funding efforts.

The SAVE Act, which would require voters to provide proof of citizenship at the polls, has stalled in the Senate.

But Trump keeps pushing, telling reporters Friday that he had personally green-lit the Alaska lawsuit: "I'm the one that said Do it.'" ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-24 04:26 PM | Reply

Orange Adolph can do whatever he wants. It's going to fail. He can declare martial law will have no effect on anything. He can also declare to be the queen of England, again, same result..

#2 | Posted by a_monson at 2026-10-24 07:03 PM | Reply

@#2 .. It's going to fail. ...

I am not yet convinced of that.


#3 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-24 07:10 PM | Reply

Time to go after tRump.

Gutted and chopped.

#4 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-24 09:25 PM | Reply

@#2 .. It's going to fail. ...

I am not yet convinced of that.

#3 | Posted by LampLighter

Donald Trump is a kind of meat robot that's evolved to cheat, lie, subvert, and steal.

We're in a running battle with him. This will go on until the man is safely dead.

#5 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-25 07:58 AM | Reply

Release The voter Files!
Who are you trying to protect?!

#6 | Posted by john_savage2 at 2026-10-25 09:27 PM | Reply

#5 | Posted by Zed

Gee, that's, -uh, -watchlist material. Dumbazz.

#7 | Posted by john_savage2 at 2026-10-25 09:29 PM | Reply

"Who are you trying to protect?!"

The folks who, duly elected and empowered, wrote and passed the law. And the Constitution behind it.

You?

#8 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-10-25 09:47 PM | Reply

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