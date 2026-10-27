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Tuesday, October 27, 2026

Bishops Regret White House Photo with Trump

Two Catholic bishops have expressed regret about agreeing to a White House meeting that produced a publicly distributed photo of them praying with President Donald Trump.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 11:32 AM | 10 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/10/27

Status: user

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Milwaukee Archbishop Jeffrey Grob Issues Public Apology for Participating in #WhiteHouse Meeting catholicnewsworld.com/2026/10/milw ...

[image or embed]

-- Catholic News World (@catholicnewsworld.bsky.social) 10:38 PM Â· Oct 25, 2026

Comments

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They went to the meeting knowing full well who it was with and when it was happening. Now they're trying to weasel out of blowback from their "flock".
Interesting to see if there's any reaction ftom Pope Bob.

#1 | Posted by morris at 2026-10-26 10:03 AM | Reply

They are terribly sorry that they got caught.

#2 | Posted by qcp at 2026-10-26 10:33 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

These guys are idiots.

#3 | Posted by Angrydad at 2026-10-26 01:35 PM | Reply

Who in their wildest dreams could have imagined
that publicly praying with the President
right before an election
was actually a publicity stunt
for the President's party!

#4 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-26 01:49 PM | Reply

These guys are idiots.

#3 | POSTED BY ANGRYDAD

"Certainement, qui vous fait prendre des absurdits pour des vrits, vous peut faire faire des injustices."

#5 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-10-26 01:52 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Re 5

That was for my Canadian friends.

Here is the translation for my American friends:

"Certainly, whoever can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities" or "injustices".

#6 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-10-26 01:55 PM | Reply

@#1 ... They went to the meeting knowing full well who it was with and when it was happening. Now they're trying to weasel out of blowback from their "flock". ...

I've seen reports that the CEO of Audi is getting grief for appearing with Pres Trump in georgia recently.

Found this...

Audi CEO faces backlash after joining Trump at midterm campaign rally
www.reuters.com

... Audi chief Gernot Doellner drew heavy criticism on Monday for appearing alongside US President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in the battleground state of Georgia, with the head of Germany's top union saying it violated the automaker's company guidelines. ...


#7 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-26 03:25 PM | Reply

"I feel a heavy sadness, not only over the pain I caused, but also for the fact that something so sacred to a group of religious leaders, prayer to our Heavenly Father, would be manipulated in that way," Grob said.

Oh f*&^ off.

Nobody is so stupid as to not know what or who Trump is at this point.

#8 | Posted by jpw at 2026-10-26 07:05 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

They're only sad because they got caught.

#9 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-10-27 07:01 AM | Reply

I know of many who gave up church for Lent because of this stunt.

#10 | Posted by bat4255 at 2026-10-27 12:29 PM | Reply

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