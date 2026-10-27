Bishops Regret White House Photo with Trump

@#1 ... They went to the meeting knowing full well who it was with and when it was happening. Now they're trying to weasel out of blowback from their "flock". ...



I've seen reports that the CEO of Audi is getting grief for appearing with Pres Trump in georgia recently.



Found this...



Audi CEO faces backlash after joining Trump at midterm campaign rally

www.reuters.com



... Audi chief Gernot Doellner drew heavy criticism on Monday for appearing alongside US President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in the battleground state of Georgia, with the head of Germany's top union saying it violated the automaker's company guidelines. ...



