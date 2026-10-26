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Monday, October 26, 2026

New Details of Allegation Against Trump in House Democrats' Epstein Report

TIME article: A report released Monday by Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee on President Donald Trump's ties to Jeffrey Epstein included new details from a woman who alleged Trump raped her in 1993.

Posted by Corky at 11:31 PM | 14 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Corky

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/10/26

Status: user

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The report alleges Donald Trump was an "active participant" in Jeffrey Epstein's abuse. trib.al/r158uvt

[image or embed]

-- The New Republic (@newrepublic.com) 12:00 PM Â· Oct 26, 2026

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"According to the report, which cites multiple FBI reports included in the Epstein files, Zampolli arranged U.S. visas for young female models before they met Epstein.

One FBI report mentioned that Zampolli arranged an 18-year-old model's visa before she was recruited to give a massage at Epstein's house, where Epstein allegedly raped her.

Zampolli himself has also been accused of rape and sexual assault in a separate case brought by model Victoria Drake, who alleges in an ongoing civil lawsuit that Zampolli drugged and raped her in 2023."

more at the link

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-26 02:16 PM | Reply

"House Democrats' report says DOJ covering up evidence of Trump's role in alleged Epstein abuse

"Donald Trump says he knew Jeffrey Epstein just like everybody in Palm Beach knew him.' Not exactly," House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., said in a statement.

::

"Evidence involving 11 women tells a completely different and far more damning story about their relationship and the abuse of young women and girls that took place in their network."

Based on survivor accounts, FBI records, documents released through the Epstein Files Transparency Act and interviews conducted by the committee's staff, the report alleges that Trump may have been a co-conspirator in Epstein's alleged trafficking and abuse of young women in the 1990s, along with Paolo Zampolli, a former modeling agent who served as a U.S. special envoy for global partnerships until earlier this month.

The report cites FBI records that describe several young models having sexual relationships with Zampolli or connections to his modeling agency who said they were later sexually assaulted by Epstein.

Zampolli has said he represented Melania Knauss " now Melania Trump " and organized her first meeting with Trump, but the House Judiciary Committee report contradicts that claim, saying a former longtime Epstein associate told the FBI that Epstein made the introduction."

more

spectrumlocalnews.com

#2 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-26 02:22 PM | Reply

"The report concludes that Trump and Paolo Zampolli, a former modeling agent and longtime friend of the president as well as a former senior Trump administration official, "may have been co-conspirators" in Epstein's sex trafficking ring in the 1990s.

The report also claims that Trump's Justice Department deliberately or prematurely shut down investigations into Trump-related allegations made by some Epstein survivors.

It also accuses Attorney General Todd Blanche of specifically instructing Maxwell not to discuss a survivor whose account implicated the president."

newrepublic.com

#3 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-26 02:45 PM | Reply

Trump wears rape allegations with pride.

His base of incels and inbreeds cheer on rape and pedophilia.

Without it, most wouldn't have been born.

#4 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-26 02:56 PM | Reply

He did it.

#5 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-10-26 03:05 PM | Reply

@#3 ... "The report concludes that Trump and Paolo Zampolli, a former modeling agent and longtime friend of the president as well as a former senior Trump administration official, "may have been co-conspirators" in Epstein's sex trafficking ring in the 1990s. ...

Oh, that ain't good.

#6 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-26 07:45 PM | Reply

img.lemde.fr

Pedo 47 tag-teamed 13 year olds with Epstein.

#7 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-26 07:58 PM | Reply

Turdfyck dreams of having a penis.

#8 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-26 09:03 PM | Reply

Has the brain dead orange chomo figured out that E Jean Carroll and Marla Maples are different people yet?

#9 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-26 11:56 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Yawn. Epstein is a Democrat scandal.

#10 | Posted by visitor_ at 2026-10-27 12:02 AM | Reply

Yawn. You support the KKK.

#11 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-27 12:04 AM | Reply

#10

How so, oh brain dead one?

Because Trump's Criminal Defense Lawyer/Attny Gen was, "specifically instructing Maxwell not to discuss a survivor whose account implicated the president." as he got her a sweet Condo at Club Fed?

#12 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-27 12:07 AM | Reply

Five Women Accuse Trump of Rape or Sexual Assault in Epstein's Company or Presence; Others Describe Apparent Attempts by Epstein or Maxwell to Traffic Them to Trump

This is what MAGAts admire about pedo 47.

#13 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-27 12:09 AM | Reply

@#10 ... Yawn. Epstein is a Democrat scandal. ...

Two comments on your current alias' comment.

1) > Yawn - so it seems to not want those who abused children to be brought to Justice?

2) > Democrat scandal - even if it does turn out to be that situtation, all I want is for those abused children to have the Justice they deserve.

Why is your current trolling alias apparently trying to turn child abuse into a political situtation that seems to be targeted towards the splitting of the Country>


I mean really.

Is that the best it can do?


#14 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-27 12:45 AM | Reply

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