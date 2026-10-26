New Details of Allegation Against Trump in House Democrats' Epstein Report

"According to the report, which cites multiple FBI reports included in the Epstein files, Zampolli arranged U.S. visas for young female models before they met Epstein.



One FBI report mentioned that Zampolli arranged an 18-year-old model's visa before she was recruited to give a massage at Epstein's house, where Epstein allegedly raped her.



Zampolli himself has also been accused of rape and sexual assault in a separate case brought by model Victoria Drake, who alleges in an ongoing civil lawsuit that Zampolli drugged and raped her in 2023."



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