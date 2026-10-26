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Monday, October 26, 2026

Unitree Says 'self-evolving Robots' Are Next for Humanoids

The news from Unitree this week (via the South China Morning Post) is that it's developing an AI system that will enable its humanoid robots to effectively improve on their own ...

Posted by LampLighter at 06:30 PM | 7 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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LampLighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/10/26

Status: user

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Personal security may start to look a little different.

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-- Futurism (@futurism.com) 5:15 PM Â· Oct 23, 2026

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More from the article ...

... "In the past, every robotics engineer had to write code and debug manually, which is relatively inefficient," Unitree founder Wang Xingxing said at an AI conference hosted by his company. "As AI models improve, we expect them to take on more of the planning and iteration, reducing the need for human intervention."

The project has been called Unitree Rehearsal, and while humans will still be involved in terms of providing feedback and assessing performance, the ultimate goal is to make the upgrade process as automated as possible, Wang says. That would in turn accelerate the development of algorithms controlling robots out in the real world. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-26 02:33 PM | Reply

Welcome to The Matrix.

#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-26 02:34 PM | Reply

Team builds first living robots"that can reproduce
November 29, 2021
AI-designed Xenobots

wyss.harvard.edu

First with frog cells... can human cells be far behind?

#3 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-26 02:56 PM | Reply

So, humanoid robots essentially having the ability to evolve and build new versions of themselves?


From #1 ... the ultimate goal is to make the upgrade process as automated as possible, Wang says. That would in turn accelerate the development of algorithms controlling robots out in the real world. ...

How is this A Good Thing?

Or are we, as humans, just going to be screwed by the future Big Tech is building for profit?


#4 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-26 06:36 PM | Reply

imo, Unitree is one to watch ...

#5 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-26 07:29 PM | Reply

@#4 ... So, humanoid robots essentially having the ability to evolve and build new versions of themselves? ...

Does that familiar to anyone?


#6 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-26 08:24 PM | Reply

Then there are things like this ...

We're Detecting No Alien Civilizations Because They Were Destroyed by AI, Astrophysicist Proposes (2024)
futurism.com

... We might be heading down the same path.

If we're alone in the universe, astrophysicist Michael Garrett says it might be because aliens shared an existential problem that we're only just beginning to reckon with: powerful AI.

The advent of an artificial superintelligence (ASI), Garrett proposes in a new paper published in the journal Acta Astronautica, could be preventing the long-term survival of alien civilizations -- and perhaps impeding their evolution into space-faring, multi-planetary empires.

It's a hypothesis that might even help answer the Fermi Paradox, which asks why we still haven't detected alien civilizations when our indescribably vast universe is abundant with habitable worlds.

"Could AI be the universe's great filter' -- a threshold so hard to overcome that it prevents most life from evolving into space-faring civilizations?" Garrett, who is the Sir Bernard Lovell chair of Astrophysics at the University of Manchester, wrote in an essay for The Conversation. ...


#7 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-26 08:27 PM | Reply

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