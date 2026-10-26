Unitree Says 'self-evolving Robots' Are Next for Humanoids

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Monday, October 26, 2026
The news from Unitree this week (via the South China Morning Post) is that it's developing an AI system that will enable its humanoid robots to effectively improve on their own ...
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