Election Stunt Backfires, Right-Wing Activist Charged with Unlawful Voting

Conservative provocateur James O'Keefe has been criminally charged over a polling place stunt meant to expose supposed weaknesses in Minnesota's election laws. Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty announced charges Wednesday against O'Keefe and Cam Higby, members of the Florida-based O'Keefe Media Group, accusing them of identity theft and unlawful voting, reported KSTP-TV.



Why didn't ICE put 10 bullets in ------- back?