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Thursday, October 29, 2026

Election Stunt Backfires, Right-Wing Activist Charged with Unlawful Voting

Conservative provocateur James O'Keefe has been criminally charged over a polling place stunt meant to expose supposed weaknesses in Minnesota's election laws.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 09:30 AM | 6 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/10/29

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James O'Keefe fell off

[image or embed]

-- Katelyn Burns (@katelynburns.com) 11:37 AM Â· Oct 28, 2026

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Conservative provocateur James O'Keefe has been criminally charged over a polling place stunt meant to expose supposed weaknesses in Minnesota's election laws. Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty announced charges Wednesday against O'Keefe and Cam Higby, members of the Florida-based O'Keefe Media Group, accusing them of identity theft and unlawful voting, reported KSTP-TV.

Why didn't ICE put 10 bullets in ------- back?

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-28 12:39 PM | Reply

I would.

#2 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-28 01:28 PM | Reply

And Ellison(MN Attorney General) is just the guy to actually prosecute this little disease and put him away.

#3 | Posted by morris at 2026-10-28 02:40 PM | Reply

Is he dressing like he is muslim for a touch of bigotry to go with his fraud?

#4 | Posted by randomcanyon at 2026-10-29 11:05 AM | Reply

>accusing them of identity theft and unlawful voting

so it worked.

>expose supposed weaknesses

#5 | Posted by john_savage2 at 2026-10-29 11:46 AM | Reply

Re 1

It's more than likely that them ICE holes were in on it.

#6 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-10-29 11:52 AM | Reply

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