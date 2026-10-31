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Saturday, October 31, 2026

Trump Rages as Aides Soothe Him with Midterm Hopium

Donald Trump is in a dark mood about the midterms, reports The New York Times in an epic piece.

Posted by Corky at 07:32 AM | 5 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Corky

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/10/29

Status: user

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Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

An Unpredictable President, a Grim White House: Trump Faces Down the Midterms "Many G.O.P. candidates in tight races have tried to distance themselves from Mr. Trump's policies, his behavior and the widespread allegations of self-dealing in his administration." www.nytimes.com/2026/10/28/u ...

[image or embed]

-- Nancy Levine Stearns (@nancylevinestearns.bsky.social) 6:48 AM Â· Oct 29, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

"That extraordinary passage shows how his aides are placating his anger. Yet new CNN polls show Democrats with leads in most of the key Senate races that will determine control.

So we talked to political scientist Tom Schaller, author of a good piece for the Public Notice Substack on MAGA culture.

We discuss whether those CNN polls are right, why Trump believes his influence over GOP voters will save the party, how a big Democratic night could break Trump-MAGA cultural power, and how that could allow Democrats to expand their coalition in coming years. Listen to this episode here. A transcript is here."

Transcript

newrepublic.com

;;
Happy Days are Here Again (!?)
www.youtube.com

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-30 12:19 PM | Reply

Related ...

Natalie Harp Left Her Desk in the Oval Office for a Spot in Trump's Private Dining Room: Report
people.com

... Natalie Harp is working more closely than ever with President Donald Trump, according to a new report.

The 35-year-old White House aide previously worked at a desk just outside the Oval Office but has since relocated to the 80-year-old president's private dining room, according to a New York Times report published Wednesday, Oct. 28.

The private dining area is reportedly reserved for Trump to watch television, make phone calls and read documents and news, but several administration officials familiar with the situation told the outlet that Harp now has a devoted space there close to the president. ...



#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-30 02:21 PM | Reply

---- that fat bastard. Nov. 4th, we storm the White House and Mar-A-Pedo and burn them to the ground.

#3 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-30 04:36 PM | Reply

The original version of that song title from 1929, right before the Depression struck ...

Leo Reisman & His Orchestra - Happy Days Are Here Again (1929)
www.youtube.com



#4 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-30 07:57 PM | Reply

Rest assured that our enemies have always known how mentally fragile Trump is. What his strings are and how and when to pull them.

#5 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-31 08:05 AM | Reply

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