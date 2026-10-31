Trump Rages as Aides Soothe Him with Midterm Hopium

"That extraordinary passage shows how his aides are placating his anger. Yet new CNN polls show Democrats with leads in most of the key Senate races that will determine control.



So we talked to political scientist Tom Schaller, author of a good piece for the Public Notice Substack on MAGA culture.



We discuss whether those CNN polls are right, why Trump believes his influence over GOP voters will save the party, how a big Democratic night could break Trump-MAGA cultural power, and how that could allow Democrats to expand their coalition in coming years. Listen to this episode here. A transcript is here."



Transcript



newrepublic.com



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Happy Days are Here Again (!?)

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