Pentagon Tells Europeans to Cool Their Rhetoric on Russia

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Among the nations that have received messages urging them to keep public statements in check are Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, said the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity. It was not clear if the messages, which were delivered in bilateral meetings, were conveyed to other European governments.



The US requests come as the Trump administration restarts an effort to press for a negotiated end to the full-scale war in Ukraine, now well into its fifth year. The latest push has blended incentives for Russia - including sanctions relief - with pressure on Ukraine to halt its attacks on Russian energy infrastructure.



Asked for comment, a Pentagon official said: "Private conversations among allies are just that, so we will not comment on these allegations."



Among the comments that have drawn US officials' attention are suggestions by European leaders that Russia is cornered and resorting to increasingly desperate measures as its invasion of Ukraine slows to a crawl, one of the people said.



Pentagon policy chief Elbridge Colby, a key figure in an ongoing review of US troop levels in Europe, was one of the US officials delivering the message, the people said. Reuters could not determine what other officials were involved.



None of the people, who include three European officials and a US official, suggested the advice was communicated in a confrontational manner.



EUROPE SHOULD AVOID "POKING" RUSSIA



The US messages reflect a debate within NATO regarding how to publicly address the threat of an increasingly assertive Russia. ...