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Saturday, October 31, 2026

Pentagon Tells Europeans to Cool Their Rhetoric on Russia

Pentagon tells NATO allies, including Baltic states, to keep hawkish Russia talk to a minimum, sources say. Pentagon policy chief Elbridge Colby a key messenger, sources say.

Posted by LampLighter at 06:33 PM | 7 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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LampLighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/10/31

Status: user

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Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal rejected calls to soften rhetoric on Russia, warning that appeasing dictators brings only humiliation.

[image or embed]

-- UNITED24 Media (@united24media.com) 12:55 PM Â· Oct 30, 2026

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More from the article ...

... Pentagon officials have in recent weeks asked several NATO countries to tone down their rhetoric regarding the threat posed by Russia, arguing that some statements by European leaders and officials have undermined continental security, four people familiar with the matter said.

Among the nations that have received messages urging them to keep public statements in check are Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, said the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity. It was not clear if the messages, which were delivered in bilateral meetings, were conveyed to other European governments.

The US requests come as the Trump administration restarts an effort to press for a negotiated end to the full-scale war in Ukraine, now well into its fifth year. The latest push has blended incentives for Russia - including sanctions relief - with pressure on Ukraine to halt its attacks on Russian energy infrastructure.

Asked for comment, a Pentagon official said: "Private conversations among allies are just that, so we will not comment on these allegations."

Among the comments that have drawn US officials' attention are suggestions by European leaders that Russia is cornered and resorting to increasingly desperate measures as its invasion of Ukraine slows to a crawl, one of the people said.

Pentagon policy chief Elbridge Colby, a key figure in an ongoing review of US troop levels in Europe, was one of the US officials delivering the message, the people said. Reuters could not determine what other officials were involved.

None of the people, who include three European officials and a US official, suggested the advice was communicated in a confrontational manner.

EUROPE SHOULD AVOID "POKING" RUSSIA

The US messages reflect a debate within NATO regarding how to publicly address the threat of an increasingly assertive Russia. ...



#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-30 01:54 PM | Reply

Or what?? Are you going to hold your breath til you turn blue???

#2 | Posted by LauraMohr at 2026-10-30 02:29 PM | Reply

Related ...

G20 'family photo' cancelled after protests over presence of Russian minister
www.bbc.com

... European diplomats have refused to stand for an official photo with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in the US, leading to the American hosts cancelling the planned picture.

Two officials confirmed to the BBC the cancellation of the so-called family photo scheduled for Friday morning, which would usually include representatives from all the nations in attendance.

The meeting, which gathers top diplomats from the world's biggest economies, is being hosted in Atlanta by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Ukraine is not not a G20 member but has been invited to similar meetings in recent years. However, Ukraine was not invited to this meeting. ...


#3 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-30 03:22 PM | Reply

Our Pentagon is run by Russia.

They can all go ---- themselves.

#4 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-30 04:46 PM | Reply

@#4 ... Our Pentagon is run by Russia. ...

Well, Sec Def Hegseth seems to be assuring that those remaining leaders in the Pentagon are like himself, i.e., a Pres Trump most-ample-derriere-kissing toady.

So that the Pentagon seems to be telling our European allies to go easy on Pres Putin should be no surprise.


#5 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-30 07:09 PM | Reply

This is a joke, right?

#6 | Posted by Angrydad at 2026-10-31 08:19 PM | Reply

#6 AngryPops connect the dots about what is happening....

UK says youth should prepare for war.

Widespread civil unrest and riots in France, Albania, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Belgium, Serbia, Georgia.
Widespread civil unrest and an apparent judicial coup in Poland.
Widespread civil unrest and riots in Czechia (including an attempted takeover of the Parliament building).
Widespread student protests in Greece, Indonesia.
Violent protests in India.
The uncovering of a Color Revolution plot in the USA led by embittered former USAID employees and ex-military members.

Western countries are collapsing, they need to push the focus on to someone else Putin, Iran, China .. whatever ...

With Western countries immigrating so many people, the "natives" will not fight. Imagine being a Ukrianian being told to go to the drone front, no mans land, all the while Z is saying Ukraine needs 8-10 Million immigrants ... Fuck off ... Western countries need to wake the fuck up.
tvpworld.com

#7 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-10-31 08:30 PM | Reply

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