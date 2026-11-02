Americans Are Getting Poorer Despite Bigger Paychecks

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The data showed Americans' real income fell 0.6% during the 12 months ended in September. In June, real income was down 0.3% over the previous 12-month period.



Real income declined by as much as 3% annually in 2021 and 2022, when inflation reached two-decade highs, before rebounding from 2023 through 2025. However, wage growth has slowed in recent years, and rising inflation following U.S. military strikes against Iran has eroded workers' purchasing power.



The BLS reported that wages and salaries increased 3.1% during the 12 months ended in September. Meanwhile, the Consumer Price Index showed prices for goods and services rose 3.7%. ...