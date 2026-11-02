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Monday, November 02, 2026

Americans Are Getting Poorer Despite Bigger Paychecks

Workers are earning more, but inflation is rising even faster. New government data shows Americans' real income is declining.

Posted by lamplighter at 06:33 PM | 8 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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lamplighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/11/02

Status: user

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Despite higher paychecks, Americans still have less money to spend, Labor Department report says

[image or embed]

-- Fox 8 Nola (@fox8live.com) 11:29 AM Â· Nov 2, 2026

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More from the zrticle ...

... ncomes for Americans failed to keep pace with inflation in the third quarter of 2026, according to new data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The data showed Americans' real income fell 0.6% during the 12 months ended in September. In June, real income was down 0.3% over the previous 12-month period.

Real income declined by as much as 3% annually in 2021 and 2022, when inflation reached two-decade highs, before rebounding from 2023 through 2025. However, wage growth has slowed in recent years, and rising inflation following U.S. military strikes against Iran has eroded workers' purchasing power.

The BLS reported that wages and salaries increased 3.1% during the 12 months ended in September. Meanwhile, the Consumer Price Index showed prices for goods and services rose 3.7%. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-02 03:11 PM | Reply

Covid made everything more expensive, because of supply chain issues. So things got more expensive but they've stayed more expensive.

Trump's tariffs have made everything more expensive. I doubt once Trump is out of office things will get cheaper.

Everything is more expensive because our government is doing everything they can to rob what remains of the middle class.

We need our government to defend working class Americans again.

#2 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-11-02 03:22 PM | Reply

#2

While the supply chain issues would make things higher in price. It would be temporary

What did it was the supply of government money, the M2 went non linear.

Tariffs are no different than corporate taxes.
Except localized on particular products.

There's nothing Biden or Trump can do at this point the US fate is sealed in interest rates and servicing the debt

Boomers were given the golden goose and sacrificed it for Starbucks and cheap home loans

#3 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-11-02 04:32 PM | Reply

We need our government to defend working class Americans again
- clowning around

You really don't understand what's happening do you?

#4 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-11-02 04:33 PM | Reply

Fuck off you mewling trisomy bitch

#5 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-11-02 05:37 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Troller needs a new tune to yodel. The "boomer" one has him consistently flat and behind the beat.

#6 | Posted by dutch46 at 2026-11-02 06:50 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

#6

Not to mention his terribly accented falsetto voice... ewww!

#7 | Posted by Corky at 2026-11-02 07:01 PM | Reply

Tariffs are no different than corporate taxes.
Except localized on particular products.

#3 | Posted by oneironaut

Corporate taxes are taxes on profits. Tariffs are taxes on the price of goods. Tariffs push up prices similar to a sales tax.

Tariffs are not passed on 100% to consumers because you have local producers who are not targeted by tariffs. But, as more people buy their cheaper products, they will raise their prices (law of supply and demand). And, some of their inputs will have to come from sources targeted by tariffs (or local suppliers who raise their prices due to increased demand) so most of the tariff will eventually get passed on to consumers.

Corporate tax increases are shared by shareholders, employees, and consumers.

"We find that the incidence on consumers, workers, and shareholders is 31 percent, 38 percent, and 31 percent, respectively." www.cato.org

Libertarians like to point out that the largest share is born by the employees, but a majority of the impact on "employees" is on executives (who have profit based compensation packages). So about a third of corporate taxes will be passed on to consumers, and somewhere under a half will be borne by the working class (includes price increases and wage impacts of non-executives).

#8 | Posted by gtbritishskull at 2026-11-02 07:30 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

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