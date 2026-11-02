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Monday, November 02, 2026

Trump Says 'No Rush' to Decide On Bombing Iran Again

President Trump said he's "in no rush" to decide whether to resume fighting in Iran, Axios reports.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 09:34 PM | 2 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/11/03

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EXCLUSIVE: President Trump told Axios in a phone interview today he's "in no rush" to decide whether to resume fighting in Iran.

[image or embed]

-- Axios (@axios.com) 2:36 PM Â· Nov 2, 2026

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US struck Iran's Qeshm Island, Wall Street Journal reports

www.reuters.com

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-11-02 08:59 PM | Reply

Catturd
@catturd2

May 22, 2024
Brace for impact ...

World peace.
$1.89 per gallon gas.
No border invasion.

Catturd really nailed the orange serial rapist's second term.

#2 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-11-02 10:41 PM | Reply

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