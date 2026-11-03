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Tuesday, November 03, 2026

Governor Warns New Jersey Ports to Turn Away Russian Fuel

Gov. Mikie Sherrill sent a letter to 12 port and terminal operators in the state, warning them they "could be subject to millions of dollars in penalties" long after President Trump leaves office.

Posted by qcp at 04:31 PM | 1 COMMENT | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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qcp

Joined 2007/07/05
Visited 2026/11/03

Status: user

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Gov. Mikie Sherrill just picked a fight with Putin - and President Trump - over tankers filled with Russian diesel that might be headed toward ports in Linden, Bayonne, Carteret and/or Perth Amboy, NJ.

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-- Tracey Tully (@traceytully.bsky.social) 9:06 PM Â· Nov 2, 2026

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... Gov. Mikie Sherrill sent a letter to 12 port and terminal operators in the state, warning them they "could be subject to millions of dollars in penalties" long after President Trump leaves office. ...

I note the optimistic "after Trump leaves office" part.

#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-03 05:53 PM | Reply

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