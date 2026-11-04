"Federal judge strips ICE of presumption of honesty"

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Wednesday, November 04, 2026
A federal judge in Oregon says he can no longer assume ICE agents are telling the truth in their arrest paperwork, declaring Monday that live testimony is now "necessary" after finding that warrantless arrests are still being made and facts are being "fabricated in official records" by immigration officers
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