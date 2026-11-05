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Thursday, November 05, 2026

Trump Blames Everyone Else

As the scale of the Republican Party's losses came into focus late Tuesday, President Trump watched from the White House and went looking for someone to blame.

Posted by LegallyYourDead at 08:33 AM | 2 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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LegallyYourDead

Joined 2020/11/09
Visited 2026/11/05

Status: user

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Trump claims he struck Iran last night, but "it was just a minor attack, it wasn't a war ... this isn't really war ... war would be the second world war"

[image or embed]

-- Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 8:33 AM Â· Nov 3, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

After begging voters to vote like he was on the ballot, he is now blaming the candidates and excusing himself because he "wasn't on the ballot".

Oh fat donny...you WERE ON THE BALLOT.

via GIPHY

#1 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-11-04 11:35 AM | Reply

I blame Boaz-o...

#2 | Posted by RightisTrite at 2026-11-05 09:24 AM | Reply

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