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Friday, November 06, 2026

Tesla Set to Wind Down Production of Cybertruck

It looks like the end of the road for the Cybertruck.

Posted by REDIAL at 11:32 PM | 5 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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REDIAL

Joined 2009/01/04
Visited 2026/11/05

Status: user

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Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

While Tesla doesn't break out individual Cybertruck sales figures, even the highest analyst estimates place the total number of deliveries at roughly 70,000 since its launch in 2023 -- significantly below the 250,000 that Musk once predicted would be sold annually.

[image or embed]

-- The Verge (@theverge.com) 8:51 AM Â· Nov 6, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Business students will be studying this epic failure for years.

#1 | Posted by horstngraben at 2026-11-06 12:17 PM | Reply

It looked like Musk was trying to build a "stealth" vehicle to avoid radar traps.

It was an ugly embarrassment. Pffft

#2 | Posted by Twinpac at 2026-11-06 01:04 PM | Reply

In terms of sales, Cybertruck's are worse than the Edsel's (www.jalopnik.com) - which now happily relinquishes its status as an automotive industry punchline to Elon's folly.

#3 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-11-06 02:51 PM | Reply

www.washingtonpost.com

The perfect pic of a CyberPinto.

#4 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-11-06 03:08 PM | Reply

Obligatory

pbs.twimg.com

#5 | Posted by Reinheitsgebot at 2026-11-07 01:34 AM | Reply

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