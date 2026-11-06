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Friday, November 06, 2026

'Seems Like He or His Family Is In on Every Transaction or Deal' in DC

Former Republican Senator John Sununu accused President Donald Trump of abandoning his promise to "drain the swamp," ...

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 06:33 PM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/11/06

Status: user

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Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

SUNUNU: ".. It seems like he or his family is in on every transaction and deal that goes on in Washington." #NHsen sxm-publish-clips.content-ingest.siriusxm.com/clip/28bf7f8 ...

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-- Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla.bsky.social) 11:13 AM Â· Nov 6, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

The rats are all attacking one another.

Jethro Dull attacking Pedo47's Iran adventure.

Blakeman attacking Stefanik.

Stefanik attacking Blakeman.

Sununu attacking Trump.

I don't know which is better.... the maga tears or them backstabbing each other.

There's not enough popcorn.

#1 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-11-06 01:51 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

Too Little Too Late, Fuck You, You Gutless Coward.

#2 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-11-06 03:21 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Rats/ships.

The Trumptanic is going tits up.

#3 | Posted by Corky at 2026-11-06 05:40 PM | Reply

Rats/ships.
The Trumptanic is going tits belly up."

#3 | Posted by Corky at 2026-11-06 05:40 PM | Reply | Flag: Tsk-tsk! Such Christian language, Corky!


And congrats to you and your candidate, young master James Talarico (D-TX), someone you championed on drudge.com several months ago.

"FUNNY"

#4 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-11-06 05:50 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

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