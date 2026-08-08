Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Saturday, August 08, 2026

Court: No Ballroom Without Congressional Approval

A federal appeals court on Friday ordered the Trump administration to halt construction of its $400 million ballroom at the White House without congressional approval.

Posted by qcp at 03:30 PM | 16 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

qcp

Joined 2007/07/05
Visited 2026/08/08

Status: user

MORE STORIES

Court: No Ballroom Without Congressional Approval (16 comments) ...

Trans Woman Pulled a Gun, Gun Rights Devotion Disappeared (53 comments) ...

How the Reflecting Pool Came to Mirror Trump's Washington (9 comments) ...

Murkowski Says No on Blanche (9 comments) ...

Iran aims to ban U.S. and Israeli ships from Hormuz (5 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

US appeals court upholds injunction pausing Trump's White House ballroom https://aje.news/rl4kgn

[image or embed]

-- Al Jazeera English (@aljazeera.com) 5:00 PM Â· Aug 7, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

More: In a 2-1 decision, the U.S. Court of Appeals sided with historic preservationists who sued to stop construction. The court said it would stay its own ruling for two weeks to allow the administration to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

"Whether or not a massive ballroom should be constructed is for Congress to decide and is not a matter for Executive self-help," the court wrote.

"This holding has nothing at all to do with whether the proposed ballroom is desirable, or not, as a matter of policy. This ruling does not even necessarily mean that the Defendants may not ultimately construct the ballroom.

"What it does mean," the court continued, "is that the Defendants may not do so during the district court's expeditious litigation without securing Congress's authorization, as the Constitution and laws require."

#1 | Posted by qcp at 2026-08-07 11:33 AM | Reply

The court said it would stay its own ruling for two weeks to allow the administration to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

After which construction will begin immediately. Meanwhile, they can work on effing up the Lincolm Memorial and build the stupid arch.

Oh, and whitewashing Lafayette Park. And rebuilding the just built helipad. Tarping the rest of the Kennedy Center? Paving the reflecting pool with mirror tiles?

#2 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-08-07 11:39 AM | Reply

Another view ...

www.newsnationnow.com

... "We are aware of no instance in American history in which a President unilaterally and using privately collected funds demolished substantial portions of the White House that Congress authorized to be built and American taxpayers paid for. Until now," the majority wrote.

The panel split along ideological lines. The majority comprised U.S. Circuit Judge Patricia Millett, an appointee of former President Obama, and U.S. Circuit Judge Brad Garcia, an appointee of former President Biden.

In dissent, U.S. Circuit Judge Neomi Rao, a Trump appointee, said the preservationist group that is challenging Trump in court had no right to sue and the project was likely within the president's authority.

"The district court seized supervision of construction at the White House, and my colleagues affirm this judicial overreach," Rao wrote. "Because the injunction is beyond the proper province of the federal courts, construction should be allowed to continue." ...


#3 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-07 11:45 AM | Reply

@#3 ... the project was likely within the president's authority. ...

So, the dissenting Judge wavers when addressing the question of whether or not Pres Trump had the authority to do the partial destruction of the White House.

#4 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-07 11:47 AM | Reply

Old Yeller sure is letting his inner Franck Eggelhoffer cut loose.

#5 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-08-07 12:13 PM | Reply

"Trump can't build ballroom without congressional approval"

You'd think a "builder" would first find out the permitting requirements.

#6 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-08-07 12:31 PM | Reply

You'd think a "builder" would first find out the permitting requirements.

He don't need no steeking permit.

#7 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-08-07 12:40 PM | Reply

How's the underground bunker beneath the White House coming along?

Trump needs it to be completed before 2028 so he can hide in there.

#8 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-08-07 01:03 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

You'd think a "builder" would first find out the permitting requirements.

Contractors hate permits and will avoid them like the plague if they can. That's my experience in California.

#9 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-08-07 01:20 PM | Reply

Good contractors will tell you and include it in the cost right up front.

Bad ones find out later they need a permit and blame the owner for the oversight or avoid them entirely.

#10 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-08-07 01:23 PM | Reply

Another violation of the Constitution by a lawless convicted Felon.

#11 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-08-07 01:29 PM | Reply

So, how long ' till the next fake "assassination" attempt?

#12 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-07 03:08 PM | Reply

Trump says he'll appeal decision halting ballroom construction to the Supreme Court
www.nbcnews.com

... A federal appeals court found that whether "a massive ballroom should be constructed is for Congress to decide and is not a matter for Executive self-help." ...


#13 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-07 03:52 PM | Reply

Pres Trump - April 13, 2020
"When somebody's the president of the U.S., the authority is total, and that's the way it's gotta be."


#14 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-07 05:11 PM | Reply

@#14

www.nbcnews.com

... He continued: "When somebody's the president of the U.S., the authority is total, and that's the way it's gotta be." ...


#15 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-07 07:43 PM | Reply

All he wants is his own permanent place at 1600A Pennsylvania Avenue.

I need to check Zillow and see if there's such an address in Moscow.

#16 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-08-08 08:30 AM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort