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Monday, August 17, 2026

Meta's 'Pervert Glasses' Are Being Used to Stalk Women, study says

A preprint paper published this week highlights the dangers of harassment involving Meta's camera-equipped smart glasses.

Posted by LampLighter at 08:30 PM | 7 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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LampLighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/08/17

Status: user

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the gaslighting over the pervert glasses is in a class of its own. They think we're idiots. www.engadget.com/2236054/meta ...

[image or embed]

-- Katie Martin (@katie0martin.ft.com) 5:33 AM Â· Aug 14, 2026

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More from the article ...

... Meta's smart glasses have had celebrity tie-ins and heaps of marketing money dumped into them to frame them as fun for hands-free social recording, or as providing useful insights to those with limited navigation capabilities.

Although accessibility is one of the device's greatest strengths, the smartglasses' ability to record people without their knowledge has led to them being labelled "pervert glasses." Research backs up that that's exactly what many people are using them for.

The paper, titled "'#RizzCam': Smart Glasses, Ambient Capture and Invisible Harassment," looked at hundreds of videos published between September 2023 and March 2024"well before the peak of these glasses' rollout"and found that they often contained harassing content.

Self-proclaimed pickup artists often used them to record their interactions with women, almost always without their permission, and often without them even being aware they were recorded.

Videos left comments open on more than 90% of occasions, meaning that for months or years after the videos were published, viewers could continue to harass those in the video. Although Instagram has pledged to remove the "pickup-like kind of videos," there's still plenty to be found on there, and other platforms don't even give lip service to the idea. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-15 09:36 PM | Reply

Isn't this why these were invented in the first place?

What other reason could someone have for buying these?

#2 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-08-15 10:09 PM | Reply

Isn't this why these were invented in the first place?

A Muslim would say!

#3 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-08-15 10:19 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

@#2 ... Isn't this why these were invented in the first place?

What other reason could someone have for buying these? ...

OK, I admit I am going out on a ledge here with this reply, but ...

I have relatives who worship Facebook and Mr Zuck.

So, they may be willing to buy and wear those glasses in that worship.

I have not yet talked with those relatives about this particular topic, but their behavior does lead me to think that there are people for whom Facebook is central to their lives.

#4 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-15 10:41 PM | Reply

Another view ...

The Backlash Is So Strong That People With "Pervert Glasses" Are Afraid to Use Them in Public (July 2026)
futurism.com

... Meta's camera-equipped "AI Glasses" are so divisive that some adopters are now leaving their expensive smart glasses at home, as Engadget reports.

Influencers, mostly men, have been using the glasses to inconspicuously -- and non-consensually -- capture footage of themselves approaching women and attempting to hit on them, interactions they've then posted online for content. Some wearers have even attempted to extort victims of covert recordings for cash. That's on top of serious allegations of alleged privacy breaches by Meta itself.

And then, of course, there's the simple fact that a lot of people just really don't like the idea of the world's largest and most powerful social media giant, which has a history of misusing biometric information and other data, facilitating abuse and surveillance in this way -- especially as Meta has taken highly controversial steps to infuse facial recognition capabilities into the tech. ...



#5 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-15 10:45 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Free Reitze!

#6 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-08-17 05:23 PM | Reply

Can't embed common sense.:[

#7 | Posted by redlightrobot at 2026-08-17 10:57 PM | Reply

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