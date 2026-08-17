Meta's 'Pervert Glasses' Are Being Used to Stalk Women, study says

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Although accessibility is one of the device's greatest strengths, the smartglasses' ability to record people without their knowledge has led to them being labelled "pervert glasses." Research backs up that that's exactly what many people are using them for.



The paper, titled "'#RizzCam': Smart Glasses, Ambient Capture and Invisible Harassment," looked at hundreds of videos published between September 2023 and March 2024"well before the peak of these glasses' rollout"and found that they often contained harassing content.



Self-proclaimed pickup artists often used them to record their interactions with women, almost always without their permission, and often without them even being aware they were recorded.



Videos left comments open on more than 90% of occasions, meaning that for months or years after the videos were published, viewers could continue to harass those in the video. Although Instagram has pledged to remove the "pickup-like kind of videos," there's still plenty to be found on there, and other platforms don't even give lip service to the idea. ...