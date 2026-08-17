The Orwellian Company Behind ICE's New Electric Shock Gloves

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Monday, August 17, 2026
The shock gloves, he went on to explain, allow their wearer to inflict pain without leaving the sort of marks that could look bad to witnesses or leave an officer vulnerable to lawsuits.
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