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Monday, August 17, 2026

The Orwellian Company Behind ICE's New Electric Shock Gloves

The shock gloves, he went on to explain, allow their wearer to inflict pain without leaving the sort of marks that could look bad to witnesses or leave an officer vulnerable to lawsuits.

Posted by retort at 06:41 PM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

Status: user

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I also want to add that every single time ICE has physically hurt me, they have grabbed me by my chest. Most of my femme friends have said the same. I will not be surprised if / when we find out about twisted sexual assaults conducted by ICE agents with these gloves.

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-- Kat Abughazaleh (@katmabu.bsky.social) 3:40 PM Â· Aug 15, 2026

The company that makes the gloves, Compliant Technologies, says they're a nonlethal tool to make individuals compliant during arrests.

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-- NPR (@npr.org) 9:07 AM Â· Aug 15, 2026

Comments

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This is sick gestapo shit.

#1 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-08-17 06:59 PM | Reply

Too bad the Brits didn't have these when the Colonists here were acting up here.

We could still be speaking the King's English.

Funny how Trumpers don't mind stifling protests when it's other people doing the protesting.

#2 | Posted by Corky at 2026-08-17 07:16 PM | Reply

"A nonlethal tool to make individuals compliant."

* Dogs snarling, teeth bared, a few feet away from young children
* Pepper spray
* Fox News

#3 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-08-17 08:05 PM | Reply

Does this count as treading? Cause I heard MAGAts are against that.

#4 | Posted by TFDNihilist at 2026-08-17 08:07 PM | Reply

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