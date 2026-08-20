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Thursday, August 20, 2026

Trump Berates Another Female Reporter

'Quiet!': Trump viciously berates another woman reporter in 'misogynistic' and 'disgusting' attack Trump snapped at a woman reporter asking him a question, calling her a "loud, boisterous person" before repeatedly barking at her to "be quiet."

Posted by LegallyYourDead at 10:30 AM | 15 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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LegallyYourDead

Joined 2020/11/09
Visited 2026/08/20

Status: user

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Trump: "Quiet, quiet, quiet, quiet. You're very disrespectful in front of this young man, OK? Don't you find her disrespectful? He understands. Quiet. Who are you with? Reporter: "I'm with CNN." Trump: "Fake news ... Be quiet. Be quiet. Be quiet. You're a fake reporter, and you report fake news."

[image or embed]

-- The Bulwark (@thebulwark.com) 2:12 PM Â· Aug 17, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

"What kind of sick ---- still supports this walking pile of ----?"

I know this little old lady who supports Trump because "he's a nice man".

You tell me where she gets that idea, because it baffles the hell out of me.

#1 | Posted by Zed at 2026-08-19 07:59 AM | Reply

Is a puzzlement.
~ Yul Brynner
Former King, Siam

#2 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-08-19 08:18 AM | Reply

Like any sexual predator..... he is threatened by strong women.

He almost never berates a man like that.

#3 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-08-19 09:31 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

because "he's a nice man".

Faux Nooz.

My elderly neighbor (god rest his soul) thought the same as her.

Halfway through his term he told he regretted voting for him, that he was the worst president in history and should be locked up in a mental ward.

#4 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-08-19 09:33 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Thanks magat scum

#5 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-08-19 10:56 AM | Reply

Maybe she identifies as a man.

#6 | Posted by BellRinger at 2026-08-20 11:00 AM | Reply | Funny: 1

Maybe Jeff killed his old man with horse paste.

#7 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-08-20 11:03 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

When danger raised its ugly head,
Brave Pres Donnie turned and fled.
Only cowards beat up women.

#8 | Posted by RandGomer at 2026-08-20 11:15 AM | Reply

Maybe she identifies as a man.

#6 | Posted by BellRinger

Maybe you're a stupid pile of s*&^.

#9 | Posted by jpw at 2026-08-20 11:49 AM | Reply

Maybe she identifies as a man.

#6 | Posted by BellRinger at 2026-08-20 11:00 AM | Reply | Flag:

Condescending, irrelevant and unfunny.

Guess you don't have anything germane to say. Maybe you think this is how presidents should speak to reporters. Or anyone.

#10 | Posted by cbob at 2026-08-20 12:04 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

Teatards like Dingaling continue to try and normalize Trumpy's hateful behavior towards women.

It's pretty disgusting and offensive to watch. Which is probably why they do it. The rage baiters have no moral compasses and seek approval from their toxic peers.

Even more disgusting after hearing about the firing of the NSA analyst because they were Trans.

Fired because they were The Wrong Kind of American

#11 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-08-20 12:21 PM | Reply

We are gonna need a trillion dollar slush fund to restore all the Americans who have been harmed by the(impeachable) abuses of power this President exerts against us everyday.

#12 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-08-20 12:24 PM | Reply

Maybe she identifies as a man.

#6 | POSTED BY BELLRINGER AT

Something you know a lot about

Though in your case it's more like trans species

#13 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-08-20 01:06 PM | Reply

It was yet another reasonable question about a recent issue. Completely loses it just because she's a woman. Alpha Male!

#14 | Posted by Derek_Wildstar at 2026-08-20 01:17 PM | Reply

Every day he wakes up, Trump is an embarrassment to the United States by his very nature.

That bust next to his right elbow. Is that where the secret phone to DadVlad resides?

#15 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-08-20 01:43 PM | Reply

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