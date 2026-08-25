US State Dept to Revoke 200,000 Visas from Asylum Seekers

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Tuesday, August 25, 2026
The diabolical Trumpf junta is preparing to revoke the business and tourism visas of up to 200,000 foreigners who have applied for or are currently seeking asylum status in the US.
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