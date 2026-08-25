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Tuesday, August 25, 2026

US State Dept to Revoke 200,000 Visas from Asylum Seekers

The diabolical Trumpf junta is preparing to revoke the business and tourism visas of up to 200,000 foreigners who have applied for or are currently seeking asylum status in the US.

Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 02:30 PM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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C0RI0LANUS

Joined 2023/01/13
Visited 2026/08/23

Status: user

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BREAKING: The U.S. is preparing to rescind up to 200,000 business and tourism visas in the largest mass visa revocation ever, officials say.

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-- The Associated Press (@apnews.com) 4:36 PM Â· Aug 24, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

"Get thee gone Jews, beggars, and lepers! Away I say!"


"Unless challenged or revised, the State Department is expected to announce in the coming weeks the revocation of so-called B1 and B2 visas issued between 2016 and 2026 whose holders have sought asylum or are now seeking asylum.

'We are coordinating with DHS to identify and revoke the non-immigrant visas of foreigners who have come to the United States claiming to be short-term visitors, but then file for asylum to stay here permanently,' bleated Trumpf junta apparatchik Tommy Pigott."

~snip~

#1 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-24 11:51 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Racists gonna racist.

#2 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-08-25 10:52 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

If this cruelty happens, this racist and inhumane move would be the largest single mass revocation of visas in US history.

Cruelty? These are people that took advantage of your system, ------ in the ass, and now you're asking for another?

LOL The cruelty is what they are doing to you.

Biden did America and illegal immigrants any favors.

#3 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-08-25 11:15 AM | Reply

US State Dept to Revoke 200,000 Visas from People Who Came Here The Right Way Through Legal Channels And Followed All The Rules.

---- Black People Who Came Here The Right Way Through Legal Channels And Followed All The Rules.
--Republicans

#4 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-08-25 11:25 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

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