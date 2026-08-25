"Get thee gone Jews, beggars, and lepers! Away I say!"



"Unless challenged or revised, the State Department is expected to announce in the coming weeks the revocation of so-called B1 and B2 visas issued between 2016 and 2026 whose holders have sought asylum or are now seeking asylum.



'We are coordinating with DHS to identify and revoke the non-immigrant visas of foreigners who have come to the United States claiming to be short-term visitors, but then file for asylum to stay here permanently,' bleated Trumpf junta apparatchik Tommy Pigott."



~snip~