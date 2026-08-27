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Thursday, August 27, 2026

North Carolina's Roy Cooper's Radical Strategy: Act Normal

His message is simple, his persona is unglamorous, and his old-school North Carolina Senate bid is working.

Posted by qcp at 06:33 PM | 5 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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qcp

Joined 2007/07/05
Visited 2026/08/27

Status: user

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Roy Cooper: "Why are we fighting with Canada?"

[image or embed]

-- Forward Blue (@forwardblue.bsky.social) 10:00 AM Â· Aug 27, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Here's the dems major radical strategy"
i.imgur.com

#1 | Posted by MSgt at 2026-08-25 10:04 AM | Reply | Funny: 1

| POSTED BY MSGT

I've done what you've not, read a Saul Alinsky book.

None of the stuff you posted was in there.

The message I got from Alinsky was be honest and don't let ambition and greed outrun your values.

We can both agree why MAGA hates him.

#2 | Posted by Zed at 2026-08-25 10:09 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

More from the cited article (looks more like an OpEd to me, but that aside...)

... Far less attention has been paid to Roy Cooper, the former North Carolina governor and current Democratic nominee for Senate. Even as poll after poll shows Cooper leading Trump-backed Republican Michael Whatley, making North Carolina increasingly look like it could be the Democratic party's best pickup opportunity this year, his campaign seems to be flying under the national radar. There's a case to be made that he likes it that way.

Part of the reason for the Cooper campaign's low profile is obvious: He's neither a showman nor a social media star. ...

He talks about high utility costs, rising grocery prices, his record as governor addressing crime, and the federal government's failure to take care of Hurricane Helene victims. And he hasn't leaned into Resistance-style rhetoric. Cooper refers to Donald Trump as "this president" or "this administration," but rarely by name.

Can such a simple -- if not downright old-fashioned -- approach to politics really be what flips a North Carolina Senate seat blue for the first time since 2008, particularly in an election cycle largely defined by voter frustration with the status quo? ...



#3 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-27 09:11 PM | Reply

People with an IQ north of room temperature are sick and tired of PEDO DONNIE's unreality show.

#4 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-27 09:23 PM | Reply

Dr. Michael White & the Liberty Jazz Band - Shake It and Break It (2014)
www.youtube.com

imo, Dr White is great, promoting music for the sake of music.

This live vid shows that ...

#5 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-27 11:04 PM | Reply

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