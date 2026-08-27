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Thursday, August 27, 2026

38-year-old Runs Pizzaria Out of a Smart Car in NYC

When he worked in corporate dining, Bradley Alvelo missed the human connection, something he's found again with his tiny pizzeria.

Posted by AMERICANUNITY at 10:33 PM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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AMERICANUNITY

Joined 2007/08/13
Visited 2026/08/26

Status: user

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"Pizza Pod started with a pretty ridiculous idea: What if I could turn a tiny Smart car into a mobile pizzeria?" says founder Bradley Alvelo.

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-- CNBC (@cnbc.com) 10:00 AM Â· Aug 24, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Good old American ingenuity, resourcefulness, and determination on display.

#1 | Posted by AMERICANUNITY at 2026-08-25 10:48 AM | Reply

I take it he powers his kitchen with the car; when I took that 20 state trip a couple of years ago, I had AC or heat all night as needed in the hybrid, while getting 40 mpg.

Good on this kid for thinking outside the box.

#2 | Posted by Corky at 2026-08-25 11:16 AM | Reply

This is really cool.

#3 | Posted by BellRinger at 2026-08-25 03:36 PM | Reply


Good old American ingenuity, resourcefulness, and determination on display.
#1 | POSTED BY AMERICANUNITY A

Avoiding health codes, OSHA and taxes ...

Wonderful example.

#4 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-08-25 09:32 PM | Reply

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