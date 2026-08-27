Trump Family's New Crypto Bank Is Backed by Abu Dhabi Sheikh

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Q1: Who is Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan?

Sheikh Tahnoon is the UAE's national security adviser and a member of the Abu Dhabi royal family. He is also a prominent businessman with investments in finance and technology.



Q2: What is World Liberty Financial?

World Liberty Financial ($WLFI) is a crypto project associated with the Trump family. It aims to launch a U.S. bank through its unit, World Liberty Trust, which has received conditional approval from the OCC.



Q3: What does the OCC's conditional approval mean?

The conditional approval allows World Liberty Trust to proceed with the bank charter process, but it must meet specific regulatory requirements before full approval is granted. This is a preliminary step and does not guarantee final authorization.



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I can see it now; the Trump Crypto Casino Bank and Thrust!



What could possibly go wrong for Main Street?

