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Wednesday, September 02, 2026

Lawsuit Alleges Freedom Fuel Stations are Selling Stolen Fuel

A lawsuit filed this month alleges that there's a simple reason some stations in the Freedom Fuel Network ...

Posted by AMERICANUNITY at 09:32 PM | 13 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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AMERICANUNITY

Joined 2007/08/13
Visited 2026/09/02

Status: user

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Incredibly, it wouldn't be the first time the stations' operators were credibly accused of stealing gas. (Also: cigarette theft.)

[image or embed]

-- Bill Grueskin (@bgrueskin.bsky.social) 11:43 PM Â· Aug 28, 2026

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POLITICO's reporting also linked six of the stations via business records to a New Jersey fuel businessperson named Shamikh Kazmi who, along with his brother Syed Kazmi, have been involved in several lawsuits. The Freedom Fuel Network's website said that despite "misinformation and baseless speculation ... Freedom Fuel Network is proudly lowering prices to benefit our community and strengthen our local economy."

But according to a complaint filed Aug. 19 by Georgia-based fuel supplier Mansfield Oil Co. in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Syed Kazmi's company KRSM acquired over 1 million gallons of fuel from a Sunoco terminal in Twin Oaks valued at around $4 million " and never paid for it. KRSM sold some of the fuel, the lawsuit alleges, to stations within the Freedom Fuel Network, which now claims to operate 29 locations.
"KRSM was able to sell such fuel for such low prices and garner such publicity because it never paid Plaintiffs for such fuel," reads the complaint.

www.politico.com

#1 | Posted by AMERICANUNITY at 2026-08-29 12:40 AM | Reply

Dude is following Trump's example of profits through not paying his bills ...

#2 | Posted by AMERICANUNITY at 2026-08-29 12:42 AM | Reply

I remember looking up these places and they were mostly independent stations I have never heard of. Valero, Karco... things like that.

#3 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-08-29 12:54 AM | Reply

I have never heard of. Valero

There's a few of them here in Southern California.

#4 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-08-29 01:36 AM | Reply

Truly that amerikkkan way.

#5 | Posted by fresno500 at 2026-08-29 04:50 AM | Reply

"They are doing this because they love the U.S.A."
Donald J. Trump

Nah ... Pull the other one, Donnie, perhaps it has a bell.

#6 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-08-29 06:56 AM | Reply

"I have never heard of Valero."

There's a bunch in the mid-Alantic region...

#7 | Posted by Angrydad at 2026-08-29 09:50 AM | Reply

I think I've have heard of em..

Were they the crooks in a Sci-Fi movie called Valero and the City of a Thousand Cheap Gas Stations?

#8 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-08-29 10:50 AM | Reply


POLITICO's reporting also linked six of the stations via business records to a New Jersey fuel businessperson named Kazmi who, along with his brother Syed Kazmi, have been involved in several lawsuits.

I think I've have heard of em..

Let me guess, they all sound the same ... Racist.

If all land is stolen what fuel isn't stolen?

#9 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-08-29 11:09 AM | Reply

@#2 ... Dude is following Trump's example of profits through not paying his bills ... ...

Yup, looks that way.

#10 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-29 01:35 PM | Reply

Valero has been around a long time in California.

#11 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-29 03:58 PM | Reply

#9

Take a long walk off a short pier, a hole.

#12 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-29 04:24 PM | Reply

The stations I checked that originally converted to the "Freedom Fuel Network" were United, GasnGo, Valero and Karco.

#13 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-08-29 06:06 PM | Reply

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