'RFK Jr. Has Lied to the Senate': Lawmakers Say - Oust Him

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In a separate statement to The Guardian, Wyden added that "RFK's platform is built on lies and grifts that leave a trail of dead children in their wake. There are consequences for lying to Congress."

New documents



During Kennedy's reality-bending confirmation hearings in January 2025, multiple senators raised concern about a trip Kennedy took to Samoa in 2019. At the time, Kennedy was a prominent anti-vaccine activist leading the rabidly anti-vaccine organization Children's Health Defense (CHD).



Just months after he visited the island nation, Samoa suffered a massive measles outbreak in which 83 people died, mostly children under the age of 5. The outbreak was largely fueled by a swell of vaccine hesitancy, drummed up by anti-vaccine activists. Vaccination rates had cratered to as low as 31 percent.



While the senators linked Kennedy's anti-vaccine work to that deadly measles outbreak, Kennedy denied any connection during the confirmation hearings.



In an exchange with Wyden, Kennedy claimed: "I went there, [it had] nothing to do with vaccines. I went there to introduce a medical informatics system that would digitalize records in Samoa and make health delivery much more efficient." ...