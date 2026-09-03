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Thursday, September 03, 2026

'RFK Jr. Has Lied to the Senate': Lawmakers Say - Oust Him

"This is a pattern, not a slip," Sen. Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.) said in a statement. "RFK Jr. has lied to the Senate, lied to the American people, and jeopardized the health of children to advance his anti-vaccine agenda."

Posted by LampLighter at 11:32 AM | 8 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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LampLighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/09/03

Status: user

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Trump & RFK Jr. are putting politics over science & putting kids at risk. As measles cases surge, parents deserve trusted guidance, not misinformation. I joined 90 colleagues demanding Trump rescind his dangerous vaccine order.

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-- Congressman Gabe Amo (@amo.house.gov) 4:42 PM Â· Sep 2, 2026

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More from the article ...

... Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) said in a social media post Friday that the documents were "Proof we got RFK lying on the record during his confirmation hearing (a crime)." He called for the matter to be referred to the US Department of Justice for a criminal investigation.

In a separate statement to The Guardian, Wyden added that "RFK's platform is built on lies and grifts that leave a trail of dead children in their wake. There are consequences for lying to Congress."
New documents

During Kennedy's reality-bending confirmation hearings in January 2025, multiple senators raised concern about a trip Kennedy took to Samoa in 2019. At the time, Kennedy was a prominent anti-vaccine activist leading the rabidly anti-vaccine organization Children's Health Defense (CHD).

Just months after he visited the island nation, Samoa suffered a massive measles outbreak in which 83 people died, mostly children under the age of 5. The outbreak was largely fueled by a swell of vaccine hesitancy, drummed up by anti-vaccine activists. Vaccination rates had cratered to as low as 31 percent.

While the senators linked Kennedy's anti-vaccine work to that deadly measles outbreak, Kennedy denied any connection during the confirmation hearings.

In an exchange with Wyden, Kennedy claimed: "I went there, [it had] nothing to do with vaccines. I went there to introduce a medical informatics system that would digitalize records in Samoa and make health delivery much more efficient." ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-29 01:02 PM | Reply

We could all use another Sirhan

#2 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-29 03:57 PM | Reply

He called for the matter to be referred to the US Department of Justice for a criminal investigation.

LOL look at these fools acting as if things are normal and that normal expectations will be met.

I can't tell if it's habit or denial.

#3 | Posted by jpw at 2026-08-29 05:14 PM | Reply

@#3 ... I can't tell if it's habit or denial. ...

Maybe a third option ... show just how corrupt Trump's DoJ has become?


#4 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-29 06:06 PM | Reply


#5 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-29 10:34 PM | Reply

A junkie lawyer giving out health advice. If the Senate flips from GOP to Dem control this fall (assuming there are free and fair elections), will the GOP minority then go after dorks like Heroin Bob, or rally around him? I'll wager that rather than admit to their collective mistake in voting for this idiot that GOP senators double down on their support for RFKJR, even Dr./Sen. Kennedy of Louisiana...

#6 | Posted by catdog at 2026-09-03 12:09 PM | Reply

Death cult.

#7 | Posted by Derek_Wildstar at 2026-09-03 01:07 PM | Reply

Senator Rand Paul needs to reconvene his inquisition panel and investigate this perjury fully.

#8 | Posted by anton at 2026-09-03 01:24 PM | Reply

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