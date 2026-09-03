Trump Admin Cannot Punish Noncitizens for Protected Speech

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In a 90-page decision, U.S. District Judge Nol Wise ruled that federal immigration law cannot be used to retaliate against noncitizens for protected speech.



The Stanford Daily, a student newspaper, and two of its international students sued the Trump administration in August 2025, claiming the government had weaponized two provisions of the Immigration and Nationality Act to revoke visas, arrest and deport noncitizens for expressing opinions it did not agree with.



Wise said the government's enforcement of these provisions violated the First and Fifth Amendments.



"Foundational to America's enduring democracy are our freedoms of speech and the press embodied in the First Amendment," Wise wrote. "In the United States, free speech, including the freedom to criticize the government and its leaders, is not a sign of our democracy's fragility. It is evidence of its strength. That strength is diminished when members of our society -- citizens and noncitizens alike -- must self-censor and behave' or suffer the government's retaliation." ...