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Thursday, September 03, 2026

Trump Admin Cannot Punish Noncitizens for Protected Speech

"This downward spiral is antithetical to our Constitution that recognizes our right to speak freely," a San Francisco federal judge wrote in a case by international students who had their visas threatened.

Posted by lamplighter at 09:33 PM | 8 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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lamplighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/09/04

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A federal court struck down the government's use of immigration law to threaten lawful noncitizens with deportation for protected speech.

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-- Reason Magazine (@reason.com) 2:02 PM Â· Sep 3, 2026

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More from the article ...

... A federal judge in San Francisco warned on Friday that the Trump administration's efforts to punish international students for speech critical of the government threaten the constitutional freedoms of anyone in the United States who dares to say something officials don't like.

In a 90-page decision, U.S. District Judge Nol Wise ruled that federal immigration law cannot be used to retaliate against noncitizens for protected speech.

The Stanford Daily, a student newspaper, and two of its international students sued the Trump administration in August 2025, claiming the government had weaponized two provisions of the Immigration and Nationality Act to revoke visas, arrest and deport noncitizens for expressing opinions it did not agree with.

Wise said the government's enforcement of these provisions violated the First and Fifth Amendments.

"Foundational to America's enduring democracy are our freedoms of speech and the press embodied in the First Amendment," Wise wrote. "In the United States, free speech, including the freedom to criticize the government and its leaders, is not a sign of our democracy's fragility. It is evidence of its strength. That strength is diminished when members of our society -- citizens and noncitizens alike -- must self-censor and behave' or suffer the government's retaliation." ...

[emphasis mine]

#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-29 07:17 PM | Reply

This downward spiral is antithetical to our Constitution...

This sentence could end in a litany of ways under this administration.

A significant majority of their actions are antithetical to America and our Constitution.

#2 | Posted by jpw at 2026-08-30 06:34 AM | Reply

Trump is a a Usurper.

He is abetted by people likely to benefit from the steal.

Corruption basically. Trump has no legitimacy to do ALMOST EVERYTHING in his Agenda.

Trump's Agenda if you can call it that is to be a Divine Right King with no connection to the people he governs and no conception of Reality.

CALIGULA.

#3 | Posted by Effeteposer at 2026-08-31 01:02 AM | Reply

Mob Boss...All Capone is another unpolitcal but accurate Parallel.

Trump wants to be the Gangster Boss of North America and really, The World.

#4 | Posted by Effeteposer at 2026-08-31 01:04 AM | Reply

#3 | Posted by Effeteposer

And just think, you preferred that being in office while you sat at home with your ball whining about AIPAC...

#5 | Posted by jpw at 2026-08-31 06:14 AM | Reply

So, these idiots can come here on a student visa and criticize the government? They should be shipped to Russia or China and led to believe this shit. They are dumbasses beyond control.

#6 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-09-03 10:00 PM | Reply

I DIDN'T VOTE FOR THE MOTHERFUCKER.

I just didn't Vote....Like about 100,000,000 other people in 2020.

More than the Plurality for EITHER PARTY.

In Venezuela the 2020 Election would be called Illegitimate.

But here in the USA, it's a MANDATE.

Winner take ALL.

HOW STUPID IS THAT?

#7 | Posted by Effeteposer at 2026-09-03 10:02 PM | Reply

@#1 ... Wise wrote. "In the United States, free speech, including the freedom to criticize the government and its leaders, is not a sign of our democracy's fragility. It is evidence of its strength. That strength is diminished when members of our society -- citizens and noncitizens alike -- must self-censor and behave' or suffer the government's retaliation." ...

Yup.

#8 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-03 10:36 PM | Reply

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