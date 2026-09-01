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Tuesday, September 01, 2026

Hegseth's Pentagon Lurches off the Rails

Making Pete Hegseth the secretary of defense was always a huge gamble. A television host with little background in national-security or defense affairs, who topped out as a major in the National Guard, he was nominated based on the same qualification shared by most of Donald Trump's other appointees: loyalty. And now the price of that gamble is evident. The Pentagon is careening offtrack under a secretary of defense who is firing or forcing the resignations of officers and civilian officials, not because they are unqualified but because he believes they are insufficiently loyal to him, personally.

Posted by qcp at 11:33 AM | 12 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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qcp

Joined 2007/07/05
Visited 2026/09/01

Status: user

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More: But more issues were in play than "Army transformation." Hegseth's tenure has been disastrous on multiple scores. Instead of giving sound advice to the commander in chief and ensuring that America remains secure while the president fights a deeply unwise war of choice, he has been pursuing his political grievances about DEI and other pet peeves against the U.S. military. Hegseth seems to have a special animus toward the Army, an institution he claims "spit me out." He fired Army Chief of Staff General Randy George, and he has pushed out other senior Army officers; at this point, the Army has no Senate-confirmed chief of staff or secretary. (George's replacement, General Christopher LaNeve, so far does not have the necessary votes to be confirmed.)

Even in less dangerous times, Hegseth's irresponsible behavior would be a hazard to American national security. The Defense Department is a huge bureaucracy; it requires a leader who understands more than the mechanics of teaching trainees how to do push-ups or how to handle a weapon. Secretaries of defense must grasp the economics of the defense industry, the nature of alliances, congressional politics, the policy process, and dozens of other issues for which Hegseth seems to care little and about which he knows even less.

In a time of war, however, Hegseth's shortcomings may prove deadly. Leave aside his early stumbles, including the mishandling of sensitive information. Leave aside, even, that Hegseth dissembled about the severity of Iranian attacks on U.S. bases in the Persian Gulf that had succeeded in disrupting the logistical support for American forces in the theater and led to the kind of deprivations that were suffered by the crew of the aircraft carrier the USS Abraham Lincoln. Hegseth's incompetence, and his commitment to staying in Trump's good graces, helped launch the war itself in the first place.

#1 | Posted by qcp at 2026-09-01 09:11 AM | Reply

Even more: The result of all this is that the United States is losing a war to a third-rate power in the Middle East. The Russians, meanwhile, are continuing their rampage in Europe and apparently considering things so perilous that the CIA director had to fly to Moscow just to warn the Kremlin off of whatever it was thinking of doing. The Chinese are watching as Trump and Hegseth have stripped the Pacific theater of its only American aircraft carrier. In the midst of this chaos, Hegseth does chin-ups while he ponders calling all of America's admirals and generals back to another mass meeting so he can again carp at them about fat soldiers and bearded sailors.

Pete Hegseth has failed in every mission except one: keeping his job. But firing or forcing out everyone else in the Pentagon will not make Pete Hegseth into the secretary of defense America and its men and women in uniform need. With each dismissal, he exposes only his own insecurities, even as he manages to stay employed"but the people and the armed forces of the United States are paying the inevitable price of his incompetence.

#2 | Posted by qcp at 2026-09-01 09:11 AM | Reply

Yeah, Hegseth is incompetent, dumb as a box of rocks, and loaded-up with a perpetual loser's kit of grievance.
But so's the rest of the regime.
What really sets this mook apart is that US flag nose blower in the breast pocket of his funny too-small suits.
Arranged to resemble a ribbon bar, no less.
C'est pathetique.
And Republicans in Congress?
They are enabling this and share responsibility.

#3 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-09-01 10:47 AM | Reply

Petey gonna someday reach the heights of fame...

Perhaps when gibbeting finally makes its long overdue comeback.

#4 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-09-01 11:02 AM | Reply

As soon as loyalty-based DJT was elected, Putin and Xi knew that Ukraine (25 percent of the world's wheat) and Taiwan (Chipsville) were going to soon be theirs.

Frankly, I'm surprised some ace military shooter hasn't take Kegsbreath out already.

#5 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-01 11:28 AM | Reply

taken, sheesh

#6 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-01 11:29 AM | Reply

The Pentagon has never passed a full audit. With this corrupt regime in charge.. gee, I wonder where the money is going?

#7 | Posted by Whatsleft at 2026-09-01 12:04 PM | Reply

Drinky Pete thinks his Pentagon looks like "Top Gun" and the first half of "American Sniper" at once, when it really looks like "Catch-22". Funny how his boss, with that "American Alone" nonsense, has awoken friend and foe, resulting in greater danger from Russia and China, and former allies more willing and able to fend for themselves, or in an alliance which excludes the US.

Sadly, the probability of an attack on Eastern Europe or Taiwan by one of our adversaries is much greater today then when Diamond Joe was in office--and everyone knows it...

#8 | Posted by catdog at 2026-09-01 12:33 PM | Reply

"Trump's Big Lie was about the 2020 election, but his Big Myth was about his competence - the delusion that the man who bankrupted a casino, ran Trump University into the ground, and presided over the serial botches of Trump Vodka, Trump Steaks, the Trump Shuttle, Trump Mortgage, the Tour de Trump, Trump the Game, and Trump Magazine, actually knew how to run anything more complicated than a bottle of spray tan. It's only gotten worse as he purges experts and grownups from his government, and surrounds himself with toadies, chodes, and zealots who tell him what he wants to hear and never, even suggest that the emperor's shortcomings are dangling in the breeze."

Charlie Sykes

#9 | Posted by SomebodyElse at 2026-09-01 12:51 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Hey, give Hegseth a chance. There's still woke to be rid of and beards to be shaved. Soldiers are still being tested for low T. Have you all prayed to Jesus every day, on bended knee as Pete has asked of you?

#10 | Posted by Derek_Wildstar at 2026-09-01 01:15 PM | Reply

What Hegsie really needs is a can of gasoline to clean the grease offa his head.

#11 | Posted by Yodagirl at 2026-09-01 02:47 PM | Reply

"We took Georgia in 2008 and Crimea in 2014 without the US making so much as a whimper. They were, of course, having a hard go of it with insurgents in the Middle East and Central Asia. We are going to redirect their focus back to the Middle East."

"And how are we going to do that?", Dashkov asked.

"We are going to serve them up a war they can't refuse."

from 'Only the Dead', a novel by Jack Carr (end of Chap 5 in Russian Intelligence meeting on Ukraine)

#12 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-01 03:11 PM | Reply

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