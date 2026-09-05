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Saturday, September 05, 2026

Lutnick 'misspoke' When he said No US Soldiers Have Died in Iran War

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick apologized Thursday for saying on television that no Americans had died in the war with Iran, saying he was thinking about Venezuela.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 10:32 AM | 11 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/09/05

Status: user

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Trump Commerce chief Lutnick makes a quarter billion in income while serving in government "mostly from his prior ownership of Cantor Fitzgerald, according to his latest annual ethics filing." Via WSJ

[image or embed]

-- Michael Derby (@michaelsderby.bsky.social) 4:33 PM Â· Sep 4, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

More disrespect for the suckers and losers from the worst administration of all time.

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-09-03 10:35 AM | Reply

Someone should choke out this ------- -------.

#2 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-03 11:13 AM | Reply

He also said that data centers don't use water.

Lutnick claims that data centers, known for water consumption, 'don't use water'
thehill.com

... Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick claimed Wednesday that data centers "don't use water" despite the facilities' significant water usage raising concerns for communities that may host them.

In an interview with CNBC, Lutnick said, "One of my favorite things is when people talk about data centers using water. The No. 1 product in America that uses water is cattle."

"I mean, data centers don't use water," he added. "This is propaganda by our adversaries to try to slow us down."


#3 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-03 12:20 PM | Reply

I'm another era, Howie Nutlick would be hawking Zapotec cancer cures on a midnight border blaster radio station broadcasting out of Ciudad Acuna.

#4 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-09-03 12:56 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Obligatory

www.youtube.com

#5 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-03 04:43 PM | Reply

The rancid------------------- says 18 dead American troops is small potatoes.

apnews.com

#6 | Posted by Reinheitsgebot at 2026-09-04 11:52 PM | Reply

Considering how amazingly incompetent the prosecution of this "war" has been, 18 is a pretty low number.

Win-win.

#7 | Posted by Angrydad at 2026-09-05 11:10 AM | Reply

Misspoke.

Or in another word.

Lied.

Like he did about his association with a convicted pedophile.

#8 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-09-05 11:18 AM | Reply

Lutnick misspoke when he said no Americans had died in the war with Iran, saying he was thinking about Venezuela.

When did we declare a war with Venezuela? I thought it was a pirate raid to seize the leader and all his oil?

So many wars / not wars, so much profit to be accrued selling bootie and distracting from the Epstein Files and the Felon Presidents alleged crimes.

#9 | Posted by randomcanyon at 2026-09-05 11:37 AM | Reply

So many wars / not wars, so much profit to be accrued ...

So call these wars that are not wars what they are.

A Racket.

Smedley Butler was one of the most decorated and high-ranking officers in U.S. Marine Corps history, receiving the Medal of Honor twice. After retiring in the 1930s, he grew deeply critical of his military career. He went on a nationwide tour and published a short book in 1935 titled War Is a Racket.

#10 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-09-05 11:48 AM | Reply

Iran, Venezuela, what's the difference? Canada, Greenland, whatever. The point is Trump & Co. wants their resources, and if we lose a few soldiers along the way, well, that's just the price we pay.

#11 | Posted by cbob at 2026-09-05 12:13 PM | Reply

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