Lutnick 'misspoke' When he said No US Soldiers Have Died in Iran War

He also said that data centers don't use water.



Lutnick claims that data centers, known for water consumption, 'don't use water'

thehill.com



In an interview with CNBC, Lutnick said, "One of my favorite things is when people talk about data centers using water. The No. 1 product in America that uses water is cattle."



"I mean, data centers don't use water," he added. "This is propaganda by our adversaries to try to slow us down."





