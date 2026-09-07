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Monday, September 07, 2026

Diesel Hits Record Price

Diesel hit a record price in the U.S. on Friday, soaring to an average of $5.85 a gallon for the first time ...

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 09:32 PM | 7 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/09/07

Status: user

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Diesel. (via Schwab)

[image or embed]

-- Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla.bsky.social) 1:46 PM Â· Sep 2, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Diesel hit a record price in the U.S. on Friday, soaring to an average of $5.85 a gallon for the first time as the six-month war with Iran disrupts the world's flow of fuel.

Why didn't the orange serial rapist's freedom fuel prevent this?

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-09-04 02:28 PM | Reply

Scott Pissant is making pathetic excuses for the child-raping orange jizzfart's record breaking fuel prices.

www.rawstory.com

#2 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-09-05 11:34 AM | Reply

Trump ran on lowering gas prices.

The only thing pedo 47 lowered was his diapers so his deplorables could feed.

#3 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-09-06 09:58 PM | Reply

Why do we keep seeing the same threads from a week ago?

#4 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-09-07 10:34 PM | Reply

... Diesel hit a record price in the U.S. on Friday, soaring to an average of $5.85 a gallon for the first time ... ...

Very significant.

Yet another record price for diesel fuel.

Will we see a new record high price next week also?

Time will tell.

But the trend is not a good one.

#5 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-07 10:42 PM | Reply

Why do we keep seeing the same threads from a week ago?

#4 | Posted by oneironaut

To remind you of what an utter disaster you support.

#6 | Posted by morris at 2026-09-07 11:28 PM | Reply

US diesel prices hit record high as conflicts intensify supply crunch
www.usatoday.com

... Average U.S. diesel prices jumped to record highs on Thursday, as a global supply crunch intensified after renewed hostilities between the U.S. and Iran and on disruptions caused by Ukrainian attacks on Russian refineries, a major source of diesel exports. ...

Industry watchers warned that already-elevated prices could climb further as seasonal demand picks up. Farmers harvesting crops in the Northern Hemisphere, combined with preparations for planting in the Southern Hemisphere, are expected to boost diesel consumption in the coming months. Demand for heating oil, a distillate fuel similar to diesel, also typically rises ahead of the winter heating season.

Higher diesel prices can ripple through the broader economy because the fuel is widely used in trucking, agriculture and industrial activity. This boosts transportation and production costs that can ultimately raise food prices, Andy Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates, said. ...

"Farmers and truckers typically use more diesel in the autumn, which raises the stakes for the current crisis and increases the risk of sharper price increases," he said. ...


#7 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-07 11:41 PM | Reply

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