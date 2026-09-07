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Monday, September 07, 2026

Fetterman Ditched Meeting with Paralyzed Vets but did Fox News

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) skipped a scheduled meeting with paralyzed veterans from his home state, but had time to appear on Fox News instead, The Wall Street Journal said in a report detailing his aversion to work.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 07:33 PM | 14 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/09/07

Status: user

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Behind closed doors, John Fetterman dodges constituents, alienates fellow Democrats and shows little interest in the work of a senator.

[image or embed]

-- The Wall Street Journal (@wsj.com) 9:23 PM Â· Sep 3, 2026

Comments

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Formerly, Fetterman enjoyed playing the role of "quirky." Since his stroke, he's moved on to "effin nuts."

#1 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-09-04 03:29 PM | Reply

Wait, people are surprised this guy is trash?

#2 | Posted by jpw at 2026-09-04 06:49 PM | Reply

Formerly, Fetterman enjoyed playing the role of "quirky." Since his stroke, he's moved on to "effin nuts."

#1 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-09-04 03:29 PM | Reply | Flag:

Bullschitt, the guy was a lunatic back when he was running for office and you clowns couldn't get enough of him.

"He chased the man down with a shotgun and detained him until police arrived.

It turned out that the man was jogging and wearing running clothes. According to a police report, the man was unarmed and said the sound of gunfire was actually fireworks, although two witnesses thought they heard shots."

www.nbcnews.com

#3 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-09-05 11:51 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Serial------------ praises brain damaged slug.

thehill.com

#4 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-09-05 11:56 AM | Reply

you clowns couldn't get enough of him.

lol.

Never liked the guy. Never voted for the guy. Would never have or never will vote for the guy.

Good luck with him. You maroons can have him. Maybe you can convince him to at least dress appropriately for his job.

#5 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-09-05 11:57 AM | Reply

Good luck with him. You maroons can have him.
#5 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-09-05 11:57 AM | Reply | Flag:

Republicans didn't elect Fetterman.

#6 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-09-05 11:59 AM | Reply

Republicans didn't elect Fetterman.

#6 | POSTED BY LFTHNDTHRDS

Democrats obviously did not know they were electing a stealth republican.

But apparently that's what brain damage does.

Turns you into a republican.

I'm betting you played a lot of tackle football as a kid.

#7 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-09-05 12:09 PM | Reply | Funny: 1 | Newsworthy 1

#7
Sounds like you played with dolls

#8 | Posted by fortfisher at 2026-09-05 12:33 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

Better to play with dolls than Worship a False Prophet.

Somehow that wasn't the Flex you thought it was, Bozo.

#9 | Posted by Effeteposer at 2026-09-05 01:14 PM | Reply

Fatterman can ------- have another massive stroke.

#10 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-05 02:36 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

apparently that's what brain damage does.

Turns you into a republican

This is a fact.

#11 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-09-06 01:30 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Supposedly, on Sept. 14th, his aides will release more info.

Former Fetterman staffers vow to release inside details about senator's conduct as Democrats pile on
americantribune.com

... A group of anonymous former staffers for Sen. John Fetterman launched a public campaign promising damaging revelations about the Pennsylvania Democrat's work habits, and his own party's elected officials are lining up to demand he resign.

The group, calling itself "Former Fetterman Staffers," created an X account and announced it will begin posting inside details about Fetterman's conduct starting September 14, 2026, the day the Senate returns from summer recess. The move follows a Wall Street Journal report that described Fetterman routinely blowing off constituent meetings, neglecting legislative review, and declining to make in-state public appearances, Fox News Digital reported.

The former staffers did not hold back about their intentions or their timeline.

"We're a group of former campaign & Senate staffers for John Fetterman who are disgusted with what he's become. If you were troubled by yesterday's Wall Street Journal story... trust us, that's just the tip of the iceberg."

They added: "It's even worse than you thought." And in a jab at Fetterman's attendance record, they told followers to set their calendars for September 14, then added, "Let's be honest, maybe the 15th: he'll skip Monday's votes." ...



#12 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-07 08:12 PM | Reply

@#6 ... Republicans didn't elect Fetterman. ...

They did not.The Democrats did.

And now the Democrats are expressing their concerns about Sen Fetterman.

imo, that's A Good Thing.

When might Republicans start expressing a similar concern about Pres Trump?

My guess would be: never.

#13 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-07 08:15 PM | Reply

Fetterman had a stroke and became conservative. There's a lesson here.

#14 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-09-07 08:15 PM | Reply

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