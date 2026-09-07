Fetterman Ditched Meeting with Paralyzed Vets but did Fox News

Formerly, Fetterman enjoyed playing the role of "quirky." Since his stroke, he's moved on to "effin nuts."



#1 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-09-04 03:29 PM | Reply | Flag:



Bullschitt, the guy was a lunatic back when he was running for office and you clowns couldn't get enough of him.



"He chased the man down with a shotgun and detained him until police arrived.



It turned out that the man was jogging and wearing running clothes. According to a police report, the man was unarmed and said the sound of gunfire was actually fireworks, although two witnesses thought they heard shots."



www.nbcnews.com

