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Wednesday, September 09, 2026

Africa Bigger, US Smaller -- UN Adopts New Map

The UN General Assembly backed a resolution promoting the Equal Earth map projection, with 164 countries voting in favour. The map gives a more accurate representation of the relative sizes of continents ...

Posted by lamplighter at 11:30 AM | 12 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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lamplighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/09/09

Status: user

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You can use this UN-approved Equal Earth projection right now in #rstats #gis #databs

[image or embed]

-- Andrew Heiss (@andrew.heiss.phd) 2:13 AM Â· Sep 5, 2026

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More from the article ...

... The United Nations General Assembly voted on Friday to back a resolution spearheaded by several African countries to adopt a map that makes their continent bigger while shrinking North America and Europe.

Aimed at "a more accurate representation" of continental landmasses, the resolution was supported by 164 countries, while the United States voted against it, and six other states abstained.

The new map -- known as the Equal Earth cartographic projection -- "is a relevant option for improving the accuracy of the cartographic representation of the world," the resolution said.

It urges member states to adopt the new map in place of the traditional Mercator projection, which was designed for maritime navigation by Flemish cartographer Gerardus Mercator in 1569. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-05 01:33 PM | Reply

Another view ...

What different world maps get right -- and what they get wrong
www.bbc.com

... The UN has just called for the predominant world map to be replaced with one that more accurately reflects the true size of continents such as Africa.

The "Correct the Map" resolution adopted by the General Assembly aims to fix the discrepancy on the Mercator map, in which the African continent is shown as being of similar size to Greenland -- even though it is in reality about 14 times larger. ...

The now widely used Mercator map was created in 1569 by Flemish cartographer Gerardus Mercator.

Its main purpose was to help European sailors navigate the oceans, as cartography Professor James Cheshire at University College London explained.

"He wanted a straight line to be drawn on a map to look like a straight line in reality if you followed a compass bearing," he told the BBC. "That was what it was intended to do, and that's what it does brilliantly well."

To keep those angles correct on a flat map, Mercator had to stretch the grid lines wider as they moved away from the equator toward the poles.

His map accommodates for the curvature of the Earth by making countries near the equator seem much smaller than they are, with countries nearer the poles appearing stretched. ...


The Equal Earth map aims to address this problem with the Mercator projection.

It was developed by a team of cartographers in 2018 to present the size and shape of landmasses more accurately. It was inspired by the 1963 Robinson projection -- a map that shows the entire globe's surface at once.

The Equal Earth map was adopted by African Union members in February.

But it sacrifices the straight lines that made the Mercator projection perfect for navigating with -- and it cannot be used for measuring the true distance between different places.

"You can preserve area, or you can preserve shape, or you can preserve distance and direction, but not everything at once perfectly, because otherwise you'd be back to a sphere," Cheshire said. ...


#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-05 01:37 PM | Reply

This might just save Greenland. It doesn't look big enough to be worth invading.

#3 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-09-05 02:03 PM | Reply

The United States saw something far more political in the effort. "This resolution mocks the work and purpose of this institution," the American representative said, arguing that what was presented as an innocuous attempt to update cartographic proportions was part of "the much larger and more radical ideological project it belongs to." The representative singled out the resolution's references to reparations and "cognitive justice," calling initiatives like it "barnacles on our work here and the reason this institution is losing its credibility."

LOL.

#4 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-09-05 03:08 PM | Reply

@#4 ... The United States saw something far more political ...

No surprise that the Trump admin would try to frame it as political.

They apparently have little else to object to.

#5 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-05 03:37 PM | Reply

Who cares,make them as big as you want. Doesn't change the fact they're both ---------.

#6 | Posted by fortfisher at 2026-09-05 03:42 PM | Reply

@#6 ... Who cares ...

Apparently, Pres Trump is quite concerned about it.


;)


#7 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-05 07:20 PM | Reply

@#4 ... The United States saw something far more political in the effort. ...

Yeah.

As I noted in #5, it is no surprise that the Trump admin labels this as political.

But, that also begs the question... why?

Does the Trump admin have no justification for their actions o n this topic?

Or is the Trump admin just sorry to have to admit that Africa is that large?

FBI releases files on Trump apartments' race discrimination probe in '70s (2017)
www.politico.com


#8 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-05 11:41 PM | Reply

JUNE: "Oh, Ward, you'll never guess what they've gone and done with the world map?"

WARD: "Eff the world map, June. I've barely gotten inside the door, tossed my hat aside, laid my briefcase down, and I come home to you snogging Eddie Haskell, Wally spoon-feeding the Beav red-hot crank. Now, where's my bottle?!?"

#9 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-09-06 06:34 AM | Reply

Black People live in Africa that's why it MUST look smaller than Europe.

Trump used a sharpie to "Correct" a weather map.

He's Mentally ill and if Trump thinks Africa is Smaller than Europe that become Official policy in these United States.

Cuz' Reasons.

#10 | Posted by Effeteposer at 2026-09-06 02:09 PM | Reply

I'm so glad they're tackling the major problems in the world.

#11 | Posted by jpw at 2026-09-07 05:35 PM | Reply

@#11 ... I'm so glad they're tackling the major problems in the world. ..

Start small, and slowly move up the ladder.

To be honest, given the current world situation, I was quite surprised at the large number of member nations that came together to back this new map format.

#12 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-07 06:57 PM | Reply

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