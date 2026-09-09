Report: UAE Explicitly Warned Netanyahu of October 7 Attack

So, PM Netyanahu warned warned about pending attacks upon the Country he served, and he seems to have just ignored that warning?



Why?



Might he have actually wanted the attacks to promote his hatred?



#4 | Posted by LampLighter



To promote the hatred, stir up the public, and help him to stay out of prison. He and his wife are under indictment.



Read or watch "The Looming Tower." Our president and VP knew Al Qaeda were warned yet did nothing (even after the FBI sent a senior agent down to W's Crawford Ranch to warn him. W dismissed the agent saying, "okay, you covered your ass. You can leave now."



W or Cheney never even warned airports to ban potential weapons, or allowed items like knives and box cutters.



Bush's poll numbers were tanking. Cheney had already planned the invasion of Iraq. They needed the attack too.