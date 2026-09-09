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Wednesday, September 09, 2026

Report: UAE Explicitly Warned Netanyahu of October 7 Attack

Bombshell' Report Says UAE Explicitly Warned Netanyahu of October 7 Attack. Haaretz also reported that Hamas immediately offered to release all the Israeli hostages it had taken in the attack, demanding nothing in return, but Israel refused the deal.

Posted by AMERICANUNITY at 09:30 PM | 7 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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AMERICANUNITY

Joined 2007/08/13
Visited 2026/09/09

Status: user

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We already knew Egyptian intelligence warned Israel ahead of Oct. 7 and the Netanyahu govt dismissed it. Now we learn UAE leader MBZ warned Bibi directly that Hamas was about to try something big. He dismissed that too. One of the worst security failures in history. And followed by so much awful.

[image or embed]

-- Nicholas Grossman (@nicholasgrossman.bsky.social) 8:35 AM Â· Sep 8, 2026

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The Israeli prime minister, who is facing several opponents as he aims to hold onto power in Israel's upcoming elections, scheduled for October 27, reportedly told the UAE president that Israel was prepared for any attack and that the government believed Hamas was planning to operate in the West Bank.

He did not inform security or intelligence leaders about the information he received from the bin Zayed, Haaretz reported.

#1 | Posted by AMERICANUNITY at 2026-09-09 04:00 AM | Reply

Nutinyahoo wanted the attack to justify him ethnic cleansing Gaza and taking the land.

#2 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-09-09 07:00 AM | Reply

Although he should receive the Piazzale Loreto treatment, Nuttyahoo isn't the problem. Ethnosupremacist Zionism is the problem. Remove Nuttyahoo and the problem still exists.

Israel can no longer talk their way out of the shit they are in. Not now, not ever.

#3 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-09-09 09:49 PM | Reply

So, PM Netyanahu warned warned about pending attacks upon the Country he served, and he seems to have just ignored that warning?

Why?

Might he have actually wanted the attacks to promote his hatred?


#4 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-09 09:54 PM | Reply

@#4

warned warned

oops - should be

was warned

#5 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-09 10:06 PM | Reply

So, PM Netyanahu warned warned about pending attacks upon the Country he served, and he seems to have just ignored that warning?

Why?

Might he have actually wanted the attacks to promote his hatred?

#4 | Posted by LampLighter

To promote the hatred, stir up the public, and help him to stay out of prison. He and his wife are under indictment.

Read or watch "The Looming Tower." Our president and VP knew Al Qaeda were warned yet did nothing (even after the FBI sent a senior agent down to W's Crawford Ranch to warn him. W dismissed the agent saying, "okay, you covered your ass. You can leave now."

W or Cheney never even warned airports to ban potential weapons, or allowed items like knives and box cutters.

Bush's poll numbers were tanking. Cheney had already planned the invasion of Iraq. They needed the attack too.

#6 | Posted by AMERICANUNITY at 2026-09-09 11:45 PM | Reply

@#6 ... To promote the hatred, stir up the public, and help him to stay out of prison. He and his wife are under indictment. ...

I cannot disagree.

Elections for PM in Israel are coming up soon ...

Netanyahu Faces Israel Election Defeat Amid Claims He Ignored Oct. 7 Warning
www.newsweek.com

... Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected claims he ignored warnings that could have prevented the Hamas attacks of October 7, 2023, as polls and prediction markets forecast he faces a bruising election next month. ...

#7 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-09 11:55 PM | Reply

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