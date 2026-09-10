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Thursday, September 10, 2026

Trump Gifts $45K to Natalie Harp

President Donald Trump gave sizable holiday gifts to four White House aides, according to new financial disclosures released by the administration.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 10:31 AM | 6 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/09/10

Status: user

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Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

BREAKING: Trump gave $45,000 in in cash to Natalie Harp www.washingtonpost.com/politics/202 ...

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-- Allison Gill (@muellershewrote.com) 10:18 PM Â· Sep 8, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

His ---- alone is worth ten times as much to the MAGA faithful like Ballwasher and Beverly

#1 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-09 07:00 PM | Reply

Price of infidelity with her is cheap compared to Stormy.

#2 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-09-10 08:33 AM | Reply

He's paying them off for something. Not to say things. Especially the girl.

#3 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-10 08:41 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

The diaper whore is a psycho.

x.com

#4 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-09-10 01:50 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Re 4

Wow. That's one Creepy clip.

#5 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-09-10 02:12 PM | Reply

In east Texas, we call that kind of money a Blownus.

#6 | Posted by e1g1 at 2026-09-10 02:29 PM | Reply

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