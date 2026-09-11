How to Wreck America in 20 Months

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Friday, September 11, 2026
Harlan Ullman: With the 25th anniversary of the attack on New York's Twin Towers days away, Osama bin Laden, along with Adolf Hitler, Vladimir Lenin and Joseph Stalin, must be rolling in their graves. All their attempts to defeat America failed. Yet, in 20 months, Donald Trump has probably done more damage to this nation than many of our enemies.
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