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Friday, September 11, 2026

How to Wreck America in 20 Months

Harlan Ullman: With the 25th anniversary of the attack on New York's Twin Towers days away, Osama bin Laden, along with Adolf Hitler, Vladimir Lenin and Joseph Stalin, must be rolling in their graves. All their attempts to defeat America failed. Yet, in 20 months, Donald Trump has probably done more damage to this nation than many of our enemies.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 12:31 PM | 9 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/09/11

Status: user

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"Trump has been entirely silent on the subject, but everything he says and does sends the wrong signal to the Kremlin." (Gift article) wapo.st/4xJnv4b

[image or embed]

-- John Sipher (@johnsipher.bsky.social) 8:53 AM Â· Sep 7, 2026

Comments

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From the article,

"Donald Trump has probably done more damage."

I notice when people use the word "probably".

They're not speaking with certainty.

They're making a sweeping claim while leaving themselves an out, in case it doesn't hold up.

#1 | Posted by BillJohnson at 2026-09-11 08:05 AM | Reply | Funny: 1

From me,

Donald Trump has definitely done more damage to my businesses, and the livelihoods of the people those employ, than any politician at any level of government in my entire life.

I speak with certainty and can precisely quantify it.

#2 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-09-11 08:16 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 3

#1
Just opening up the possibility, Bill.
They're being polite and charitable.
To people like you, Bill.
Gawd only knows why.

#3 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-09-11 08:18 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 3

#1 lol Bill "the idiot" Johnson thinks that was worth saying.

Don't worry, moron, Trump will be remembered as the most destructive POTUS of the modern era and probably top 3 of all time.

And dumbf*^%s like you will be remembered even more unkindly because you went along with it for nothing.

#4 | Posted by jpw at 2026-09-11 08:54 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 3

Posted by BillJohnson at

I'll make it easier for you, BILL. Donald Trump is the worst president of the United States in our history and has done more damage to the country than Germany and Japan did during World War II.

I stand in awe of your ability to defend your personal reality, by force of sheer denial. You may as well start drinking, Bill. You're already one-half of an alcoholic.

#5 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-11 09:09 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Posted by BillJohnson at

You can't tell me you didn't see what that Crazy Man did last night in Dallas?

A PERSONAL political oath? To himself? In the style of Adolph Hiterl? One that encouraged felony behavior? One that once again implied Donald's godhood.

People have been cruel to you here, Bill. I have seen that. On the other hand, you are such a block of socially dangerous lead that I sometimes think never cruel enough.

#6 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-11 09:14 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Posted by BillJohnson at

You can't tell me you didn't see what that Crazy Man did last night in Dallas?

A PERSONAL political oath? To himself? In the style of Adolph Hitler? One that encouraged felony behavior? One that once again implied Donald's godhood?
People have been cruel to you here, Bill. I have seen that. On the other hand, you are such a block of socially dangerous lead that I sometimes think never cruel enough.

#7 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-11 09:15 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

"probably top 3 of all time."

New Rulz!

You said the word "probably" so we are gonna have to discount everything else you said.

#8 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-09-11 11:51 AM | Reply | Funny: 1 | Newsworthy 1

*the worst part is: we have not yet seen his "bottom." Well there IS Natalie Harp.
*rimshot, cymbal**
But I mean: the worst of his impulses are going to come out after November 3. And they will be far worse than the destruction and chaos and division he has sown already.

#9 | Posted by e1g1 at 2026-09-11 01:23 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

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