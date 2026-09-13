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Sunday, September 13, 2026

Osama Bin Trump

Chris Hedges: Our imperial overreach began 25 years ago with the War on Terror. It is being brought to a grim conclusion by Donald Trump's war on Iran. Chris Hedges Sep 12, 2026

Posted by Corky at 11:30 AM | 3 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Corky

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/09/12

Status: user

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Trump never had a plan to improve America. He just hoped you'd be too distracted to notice that he's destroying it. https://www.nytimes.com/2026/04/20/opinion/trump-economy-jobs-mergers.html

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-- The Lincoln Project (@lincolnproject.us) 1:00 PM Â· Apr 20, 2026

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"And Now a Word From Our Monster - by Mr. Fish"

article is a good read

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-12 05:46 PM | Reply

Not exactly as I thought it would be, but with the help of useful idiots like this? Better than I'd hoped.
~ OBL
Marianas Trench

#2 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-09-13 06:33 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

Re 2

Hey have you heard the news?

Osama bin Laden is still dead!

#3 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-09-13 12:12 PM | Reply

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