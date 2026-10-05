Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Monday, October 05, 2026

Ken Griffin Donates $2 Billion for New Miami Carnegie Campus

Citadel CEO Ken Griffin announced Wednesday that he has pledged $3 billion to Carnegie Mellon University, with $2 billion earmarked to establish a new campus in Miami.

Posted by lfthndthrds at 12:30 PM | 10 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

lfthndthrds

Joined 2006/01/29
Visited 2026/10/05

Status: user

MORE STORIES

Ken Griffin Donates $2 Billion for New Miami Carnegie Campus (10 comments) ...

Feds charge Venezuelan man shot by ICE agent with assault (0 comments) ...

Clancy's lawyer argues there's no evidence she's guilty (9 comments) ...

FL teen sentenced to 50 years for murder of mom and friend (58 comments) ...

DOJ Sues Minnesota over Firearm Purchase Waiting Periods (3 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

Broward, Palm Beach county leaders say economic benefits from the new Carnegie Mellon University campus fueled by a $2 billion donation from financier Ken Griffin will spread beyond Miami.

[image or embed]

-- Orlando Sentinel (@orlandosentinel.com) 1:52 PM Â· Oct 4, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

---- off imbecile.

#1 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-04 02:34 PM | Reply | Funny: 2

Buh Bye NYC.

#2 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-10-04 03:42 PM | Reply

35 acres+ in Miami's Wynwood neighborhood could be pretty vibrant, if it ever happens. But, it's Florida, so be advised: bring your own infrastructure.

#3 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-10-04 03:43 PM | Reply


35 acres+ in Miami's Wynwood neighborhood could be pretty vibrant, if it ever happens. But, it's Florida, so be advised: bring your own infrastructure.

I will say this about Florida, at least they made private companies build out their HSR fantasies.

In CA they seem to tax the crap out of everyone and never lay a mile of track.

So in this way Doc is correct FL > CA.

#4 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-10-04 04:57 PM | Reply

Seems like this is a more productive use of his money than going to taxes that Gaslighter, FootPoser and Borky want.

#5 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-10-04 04:58 PM | Reply

You're a mouth-breathing trisomy idiot. ---- off, clown boy.

#6 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-04 05:14 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

Seems like this is a more productive use of his money than going to taxes that Gaslighter, FootPoser and Borky want.
#5 | Posted by oneironaut

Look at OneIronPedo slurping Billionaire nuts because they threw out a few pennies to the masses.

These are feel good stories ONLY in America where we can't afford this ---- because had give tax cuts to billionaires yet again.

But don't worry, this nice sizeable donation means Griffin avoids even MORE taxes, gets to CONTROL the school, and can put his friends and family in positions of power.

Welcome to Pedo MAGA's Perfect America. Get back to slurping, Pedo.

#7 | Posted by Sycophant at 2026-10-04 07:59 PM | Reply

I thought higher education sucked.

#8 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-10-04 09:10 PM | Reply

Useless degrees do suck.

STEM continues to be popular.

#9 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-10-05 07:46 AM | Reply

-But don't worry, this nice sizeable donation means Griffin avoids even MORE taxes, gets to CONTROL the school, and can put his friends and family in positions of power.

But it was just fine as long as he gave the $3 billion to NYC... Am I doing this right?

#10 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-10-05 10:43 AM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort