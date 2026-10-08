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Thursday, October 08, 2026

Republicans Continue to Slide in US Polls Before Midterms

Four weeks before the November 3 US midterm elections, Republicans trail Democrats by 9.6 points on the generic ballot in analyst Nate Silver's midterm forecast model.

Posted by Corky at 08:33 AM | 7 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Corky

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/10/07

Status: user

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Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

Perfect campaign ad for the upcoming Midterms.

[image or embed]

-- Mark Hamill (@markhamillofficial.bsky.social) 5:19 PM Â· May 12, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

"Trump's net approval is below what any past president since Harry Truman had at this point in their term, with Trump's first term the closest at -10.5.

On four issues tracked by Silver, Trump's net approval is -12.7 on immigration, -28.1 on trade, -32.8 on the economy and -48.5 on inflation. Since my September 25 article, Trump's net approval on inflation has dropped two points.

As I previously wrote, owing to Republican gerrymandering, Democrats need at least a four-point margin in the generic ballot to have a good chance to win the House majority.

The Senate is more skewed to Republicans as every state has two senators. Democrats need a double-digit margin in the generic ballot to win the Senate on a uniform swing."

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-07 12:33 PM | Reply

Here's something that will help Repubes!

"30-year mortgage rate hits highest mark in nearly 3 years

The interest rate on the most common home loan jumped last week to its highest in almost three years, worsening affordability for buyers four weeks before elections that will decide if President Donald Trump's Republicans keep control of Congress."

www.staradvertiser.com

Make America Gag Again!

#2 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-07 03:48 PM | Reply

HOW LOW CAN THEY GO??

#3 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-07 06:12 PM | Reply

Another week or two, and the polls will start to steady out in their reflection of what might (emphasis upon "might") occur on Election Day.

#4 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-07 06:19 PM | Reply

Republicans are spending a buttload of money though. Not a day goes by that I don't get another shiny piece of mail push my incumbent Congressmen. And Republicans in CO are running twice as many TV ads as their Dem competition.. All full of misinformation and outright lies. Interesting though, there are FAR fewer yard signs this year than during past midterms. Most people just seem fatigued about it.

#5 | Posted by Whatsleft at 2026-10-08 10:51 AM | Reply

Talk, indirectly and directly from the White House, only solidifies fear of a coup.

Whether you're still confused as to what's a Nazi or who's a Nazis...

The Nazis are coming out, and it means whatever it has always meant when that happens.

#6 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-08 11:59 AM | Reply

Polls don't matter to people who don't vote. Or to people bent on interfering with the election. Every American sick of Trump and MAGA must get out and vote in person. Here in Ohio early voting has started and I cast my ballot this morning at my county board of elections. The place was well-staffed with helpful, eager workers who seem pumped for crowds.

Der Dotard is on the ballot--give him the bum's rush in your voting...

#7 | Posted by catdog at 2026-10-08 12:01 PM | Reply

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