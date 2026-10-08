Republicans Continue to Slide in US Polls Before Midterms

"Trump's net approval is below what any past president since Harry Truman had at this point in their term, with Trump's first term the closest at -10.5.



On four issues tracked by Silver, Trump's net approval is -12.7 on immigration, -28.1 on trade, -32.8 on the economy and -48.5 on inflation. Since my September 25 article, Trump's net approval on inflation has dropped two points.



As I previously wrote, owing to Republican gerrymandering, Democrats need at least a four-point margin in the generic ballot to have a good chance to win the House majority.



The Senate is more skewed to Republicans as every state has two senators. Democrats need a double-digit margin in the generic ballot to win the Senate on a uniform swing."

