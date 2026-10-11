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Sunday, October 11, 2026

US Imposes Sanctions on International Criminal Court

US President Donald Trump's administration imposed sanctions on the International Criminal Court on Friday, hours after one of its former judges won the Nobel Peace Prize, putting Washington on a diplomatic collision course with European allies.

Posted by LampLighter at 01:31 PM | 8 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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LampLighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/10/10

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International criminals object to the the international criminal court.

[image or embed]

-- Khashoggi's Ghost (@urocklive1.bsky.social) 3:21 PM Â· Oct 9, 2026

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More from the article ...

... The court denounced the move as an "assault on the rule of law and on the very foundations of the international legal order," and called on its 125 member states to take action to defend it.

"The Court cannot stand alone. Its fate now rests also in the hands of the states that created it," it said in a statement. "This is not just about defending a single institution, but about safeguarding the international order grounded upon the rule of law. History will judge this moment."

The Trump administration has long been hostile to the court, founded in 2002 to prosecute war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide, and has previously imposed sanctions on its prosecutors and judges.

Friday's move goes much further, potentially punishing companies that provide services to the court itself, amounting to an unprecedented attack on an institution founded on an international treaty. The US initially signed the Rome Statute that founded the court but never ratified it.

"President Trump will never allow the International Criminal Court to prosecute Americans," Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement, first published by Reuters.

"That is why, today, the United States is sanctioning the International Criminal Court. We will ban transactions with this rogue court, cutting off their resources and crippling its ability to operate." ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-09 10:27 PM | Reply

@#1 ... "President Trump will never allow the International Criminal Court to prosecute Americans," Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement, first published by Reuters. ...

Stated differently ...

~President Trump will never allow the International Criminal Court to prosecute him for the war crimes he may have committed.~

#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-09 10:29 PM | Reply

Awww... we all pissy about losing the Nobel again?

Good.

LOL.

#3 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-10-09 10:37 PM | Reply

@#3

Yeah, there's that aspect.

But Pres Trump seems to have a "thing" against the ICC.

Possibly because of what the ICC may accuse him of in the future?

I don't know.

#4 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-09 11:03 PM | Reply

Vengeance is mine saith the King!

What a petty small minded Cult Leader he is.

#5 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-10 09:31 AM | Reply

Possibly because of what the ICC may accuse him of in the future?

I don't know.

Looks to me that you know exactly why.

#6 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-10-10 10:57 AM | Reply

#4. Honestly, the west has a "problem" with the ICC.

#7 | Posted by fresno500 at 2026-10-10 05:33 PM | Reply

The US doesn't recognize the ICC.

If the US tomorrow ratified and recognized the ICC, every US president since the ICC creation, would be subject to crimes against humanity prosecution as there is no Statute of limitation.

Just do a quick search of crimes they all did. Not just the President. Congress and any other American would be subject to prosecution.

So, who was president since 2002?

#8 | Posted by Petrous at 2026-10-10 10:40 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

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