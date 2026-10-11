US Imposes Sanctions on International Criminal Court

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Sunday, October 11, 2026
US President Donald Trump's administration imposed sanctions on the International Criminal Court on Friday, hours after one of its former judges won the Nobel Peace Prize, putting Washington on a diplomatic collision course with European allies.
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