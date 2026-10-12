Ken Paxton has Emerged as his Own Worst Enemy

Pedo friendly ".... BWAAAA..... tell that to the 14000 pedos and child traffickers that were put in jail by Paxton... Oh but the facts don't work here....



--the case you're lying about had a 7 guilty and 5 not guilty jury.... Good chance of appeal and the deal cast the defendant as a molester for the rest of his life.... Or he was gonna walk Scott free....



--again facts are kryptonite for DR

Psychos..