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Monday, October 12, 2026

Ken Paxton has Emerged as his Own Worst Enemy

Embattled Senate candidate Ken Paxton is begging voters to ignore audio leaks of him trashing Donald Trump ...

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 10:31 PM | 27 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Author Info

reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/10/12

Status: user

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Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

JAMES TALARICO IS CALLING KEN PAXTON OUT. Talarico has accepted multiple debate invitations. Paxton keeps refusing. Fox News has said Paxton should debate. Trump has said he should debate. The people of Texas have said he should debate. Stop hiding, Ken. Debate Talarico.

[image or embed]

-- Jon Cooper (@joncooper-us.bsky.social) 10:51 PM Â· Oct 11, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

"Just because I said Trump's a fat stupid pedo liar doesn't mean I meant it."

#1 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-12 12:15 PM | Reply

Pedo friendly ".... BWAAAA..... tell that to the 14000 pedos and child traffickers that were put in jail by Paxton... Oh but the facts don't work here....

--the case you're lying about had a 7 guilty and 5 not guilty jury.... Good chance of appeal and the deal cast the defendant as a molester for the rest of his life.... Or he was gonna walk Scott free....

--again facts are kryptonite for DR
Psychos..

#2 | Posted by shrimptacodan at 2026-10-12 12:41 PM | Reply

#2
You appear to be posting from that, uh, facility. You know, the one you've been lying about, where you claimed Talarico was but wasn't.

Another day, another pack of lies from you.

Have they yet identified the cognitive challenges with which you're failing to successfully deal?

#3 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-10-12 12:49 PM | Reply

This story is not over just because the Info you penis faced dolts are allowed to see says it is ..
NICK SORTOR CONFIRMS.... James Talarico was in the " lindor center of hope " institution.....same institution where Dem county judge Hidalgo spent time.
--plus.... " Flu " dates and plane manifest.... DO NOT correspond with Talarico campaign comments.

--low T can't remember if he was at emergency care or Dr... At same time...
-- recording of phone call puts him at the "lindor center for hope " in Ohio... The same nut house attended by Dem Harris county judge elia Hildalgo...as mentioned earlier...

-and as always... Everyday brings new lies and info from the same people who YOU SAID were right that Biden was " good" and " fine people" and all the other lies .
---but oh sure ... THIS TIME!!.... they're not lying...
BWAAAAAAAAAAA

#4 | Posted by shrimptacodan at 2026-10-12 12:52 PM | Reply

Ken Paxton's office struck plea deals in three other sex abuse cases beyond one facing scrutiny

www.sacurrent.com

BWAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA

#5 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-12 12:57 PM | Reply

Another day, another pack of lies from you.

Have they yet identified the cognitive challenges with which you're failing to successfully deal?

#3 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis

I and lawyers have reviewed the case and there are zero lies in post 2...

-- you're just a " topical illiterate" anonymous voice on a once prosperous voice of the left puking out conjecture and nonsense...

--post 4 has info still being investigated but certainly not by Dem rump rubbing media you're allowed to read....

#6 | Posted by shrimptacodan at 2026-10-12 01:07 PM | Reply

"Why, Kenny Paxton, you look like someone just walked over your grave."

#7 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-12 01:08 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

Have they yet identified the cognitive challenges with which you're failing to successfully deal?

#3 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis

And let's see ... How does it go ?...
--" every accusation is an admission of guilt"....
Biggest BS is your accusation on same thread as rein and legally.... maybe you three should check out the looney bin in Ohio.

#8 | Posted by shrimptacodan at 2026-10-12 01:09 PM | Reply

"Representative James Talarico has never received treatment from Lindner Center of Hope," the facility wrote.

www.the-independent.com

------------- whiffs again.

#9 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-12 01:17 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Ken Paxton's office struck plea deals in three other sex abuse cases beyond one facing scrutiny

www.sacurrent.com

BWAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA

#5 | Posted by reinheitsgebot

You never gave even a small "F" about Dem judges letting out human trash who immediately murder someone or any illegal animal allowed back in to rape and murder little girls....

- so Dems making deals is okay with you but not GOP.

--you're a despicable human being....and a 2 faced lying hypocrite.

--and back to work.... The wall behind me has higher " cognitive levels than you do...

#10 | Posted by shrimptacodan at 2026-10-12 01:21 PM | Reply

-------------, your entire --------- of a party is lousy with ----------.

docs.google.com

#11 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-12 01:29 PM | Reply

#10
Gadzooks, you sure did get skull flocked by the UFO during that blizzard skedaddling out of Truth or Consequences en route to Amarillo.

#12 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-10-12 01:30 PM | Reply

"... anonymous voice on a once prosperous voice of the left puking out conjecture and nonsense..."

...he says, while falling for an anonymous voice of the right puking out conjecture and nonsense.

Pro tip: HIPAA doesn't allow medical facilities to confirm treatment or give details. But correcting a lie about a non-patient IS LEGAL.

Are you going to retract?

#13 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-10-12 01:32 PM | Reply

------------- whiffs again.

#9 | Posted by reinheitsgebot

ou're an idiot... That report is a lie
... If its not the center of hope will soon be closed down giving out info
Like that..

SAME AS CALLER BELOW......but it favors the Dem so they'll probably never see the word " HIPAA" in a legal document....

In audio footage obtained by reporters Rhein Amacher and Nick Sortor, a Lindner Center of Hope employee was heard confirming that Talarico had been discharged from the mental facility.
"During my recorded call, an individual identifying themselves as a female facility employee reportedly stated that Talarico was no longer a patient and had been discharged within the previous 24"48 hours," said Amacher on X.
"He was just discharged this evening," the Lindner Center of Hope employee was heard saying on the call.

---eat chit ... I have honest people to " talk " to..

#14 | Posted by shrimptacodan at 2026-10-12 01:36 PM | Reply

Rhein Amacher and Nick Sortor

BWAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA

#15 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-12 01:41 PM | Reply

MORE LIES. .

Nut boys campaign says. ..
" THOUSANDS CAME OUT TO SEE JAMES TALARICO"..

-- What they leave out is, low-T showed up at a concert at festival for 25th anniversary of " Austin city limits in Austin... Or Havana North ...
--lying worthless dung.

-but I'm sure the effing liars are telling truth about Ohio.... RIIIIGHT...

--Think I'll order the T-shirt with low-T photoshopped with the "one flew over the coo-coos nest " cast.

#16 | Posted by shrimptacodan at 2026-10-12 01:47 PM | Reply

"the center of hope will soon be closed down giving out info"

What part didn't you understand? They can say whatever they want about someone who isn't a patient. And they can ABSOLUTELY confirm if Talarico was NOT a patient.

Why? BECAUSE TALARICO WAS NEVER THEIR PATIENT. If he was, they'd only be able to invoke the HIPAA laws regarding privacy.

Anything different, and someone's getting arrested.

#17 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-10-12 01:59 PM | Reply

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is under fire for a plea deal his prosecutors offered last month to a Waco man charged with repeatedly sexually abusing a young boy.
The deal in the case, which Paxton's office took over about three years ago after the locally elected district attorney recused himself, would have let the man plead guilty to two misdemeanors and serve a total of just one day in jail.

No wonder the brain dead------------------- endorsed Paxton.

#18 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-12 02:00 PM | Reply

Are you going to retract?

Posted by Danforth at 2026-10-12 01:32 PM | Reply

That guy can't even retract his gut to see slim and the twins.

#19 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-10-12 02:19 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

well now....alleged medical services can trigger all sorts of conspiracy theories.

Talarico....was he being treated for his homosexuality?

:-)

#20 | Posted by eberly at 2026-10-12 02:32 PM | Reply

--bite me..

private jet based in Austin, Texas, flew to a small airport about 20 minutes from a well-known private inpatient mental health center in Ohio, then returned to Austin the next morning (yesterday) landing hours before James Talarico reappeared in public after almost two weeks of being 'missing' that his campaign blamed on the flu.

#austin
Public flight tracking confirms the aircraft's flight between Austin and Butler County Regional Airport (HAO) in Hamilton, Ohio.

#Ohio
Rumors started circulating that Talarico's absence was due to a mental health breakdown, according to numerous sources, and his campaign flew out to retrieve him when the online chatter became too big to contain.
he plane is N750MF, a Cessna Citation X operated by Jet Linx Aviation and based in the Austin area.
TFlight data shows it left Austin for Hamilton, Ohio, on October 8 and returned the following morning, landing in Austin around 10:23 a.m. local time.
THamilton's airport is a short drive from the Lindner Center of HOPE in Mason, Ohio - which is a private, nonprofit facility offering inpatient, residential, and outpatient psychiatric care for adults and adolescents.

TThis is the same center that Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo checked herself into in 2023 and spent seven weeks at for mental health treatment. It cost about $88,000.

Talarico, who's running against Attorney General Ken Paxton for U.S. Senate, had not held an in-person campaign event in Texas since around September 26.
On September 30 he joined a Hispanic Business Council event virtually and said he had gone to urgent care in Dallas the night before:
Then he went 'missing.'
Campaign spokesman JT Ennis repeated the flu excuse and said Talarico would return to the trail over the weekend. He didn't.
On October 9, after the plane landed, Talarico appeared at the Austin City Limits Music Festival.
Ennis posted video and wrote that Talarico was "still alive and meeting with voters at ACL today."
But people aren't buying the flu excuse saying the schedule doesn't match the timeline, and the flight from Austin to Ohio is too much of a coincidence.

#21 | Posted by shrimptacodan at 2026-10-12 02:42 PM | Reply

Monday, September 28, 7 p.m., downtown Manhattan fundraiser:
Tickets ran from $500 to $27,000. Talarico attended.
"Tuesday, September 29, Greenwich Village, a second fundraiser, on his campaign's invitation.
Tickets ran from $1,000 to $13,500. He held the reception.

"A Tuesday night reception in Greenwich Village, New York and a Tuesday night urgent-care visit in Dallas is not the same thing.

The campaign hasn't given an explanation, proof of a flight, a timestamp, or even a clinic name.
While Talarico was in New York collecting out of state money - his events in Texas were being cancelled.
The Edinburg forum on September 30 went virtual.
The Central Texas African American Civic Engagement Symposium was canceled.

----No hospital records, staff statements, or campaign acknowledgment has confirmed an urgent care visit in Dallas. ---

#22 | Posted by shrimptacodan at 2026-10-12 02:45 PM | Reply

Look at ------------- flail for the pedo-friendly ---------.

#23 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-12 02:49 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Shrimpdiktackedon just vomits out fumes from the noxious brew his masters feed him at the MAGAt trough of recycled cult garbage.

#24 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-10-12 04:03 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

He's like one of DJT's WH bimbos... on coke.

#25 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-12 06:14 PM | Reply

Pedo-Friendly Paxton Partied in Dubai with Fugitives

politicalwire.com

#26 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-12 10:20 PM | Reply

"That guy can't even retract his gut to see slim and the twins."

(Unrecognized) LMAO Flag.

#27 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-10-12 10:33 PM | Reply

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