Former Sen. Hawley Staffer Tries to Put El-Sayed on the Spot

Are we sure Tommy doesn't work for El-Sayed's campaign because Tommy did him a huge favor. With one question Tommy makes himself look like a fool who is incapable of any type of deeper thought while at the same time he gave El-Sayed a viral video in which he denounces terror, defends the rights of all Americans and looks great while doing so. I mean Trump is definitely going to be obsessing on how great he looks in those jeans.