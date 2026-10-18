Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Sunday, October 18, 2026

Former Sen. Hawley Staffer Tries to Put El-Sayed on the Spot

In the now-viral video, we see a young white man in a gray long-sleeve shirt standing up in a crowd and shouting a question: "Will you disavow the Muslim Brotherhood?"

Posted by tfdnihilist at 09:31 PM | 2 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

tfdnihilist

Joined 2006/07/27
Visited 2026/10/18

Status: user

MORE STORIES

Former Sen. Hawley Staffer Tries to Put El-Sayed on the Spot (2 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

This is Tommy. Tommy had a question about my allegiances. Listen to the end to hear about his.

[image or embed]

-- Abdul El-Sayed (@abdulelsayed.bsky.social) 9:17 PM Â· Oct 17, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

The almost-Senator carved that kid like a Sunday roast.

#1 | Posted by morris at 2026-10-18 09:39 PM | Reply

Are we sure Tommy doesn't work for El-Sayed's campaign because Tommy did him a huge favor. With one question Tommy makes himself look like a fool who is incapable of any type of deeper thought while at the same time he gave El-Sayed a viral video in which he denounces terror, defends the rights of all Americans and looks great while doing so. I mean Trump is definitely going to be obsessing on how great he looks in those jeans.

#2 | Posted by johnny_hotsauce at 2026-10-18 11:03 PM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort