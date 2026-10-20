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Tuesday, October 20, 2026

ICE Agents Broke US Citizen's Arm as They Detained Him

Federal immigration agents broke the arm of a US citizen in what a Democratic congressman said was a "brutal attack" during a confrontation with protesters in California.

Posted by lamplighter at 03:30 PM | 11 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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lamplighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/10/20

Status: user

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Ricardo Gonzalez was injured and taken to hospital after confrontation in Long Beach, according to officials

[image or embed]

-- Guardian US (@us.theguardian.com) 11:08 AM Â· Oct 19, 2026

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More from the article ...

... Video of Saturday's encounter in Long Beach shows Ricardo Gonzalez, identified as a former city employee, handcuffed and face down in a gutter, with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers kneeling on his back.

Rex Richardson, Long Beach's mayor, told CNN on Sunday that Gonzalez had called emergency responders for help at one point. In an online fundraiser for his medical expenses, Gonzalez's daughter, Leslie, said he was knocked off his e-bike by an unmarked ICE vehicle. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-19 03:14 PM | Reply

"during a confrontation with protesters in California"

Another raetard who FA and is now in the FO stage of the game.

#2 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-10-19 03:27 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

More from the article ...

... The Harris county, Texas, district attorney, Sean Teare, said he was considering bringing felony assault charges against the immigration officer after video appeared to show the vehicle swerving into the man in a parking lot in the Houston area. ...

#3 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-19 03:35 PM | Reply

ICE agents broke US citizen's arm as they detained him

This is what I voted for.
--Boaz

#4 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-19 03:39 PM | Reply

As befits the junior partner in the Russian-US alliance.

#5 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-10-19 03:43 PM | Reply

He's lucky to be alive. There's nothing ICE agents love more than murdering American citizens because they know they can get away with it.

#6 | Posted by johnny_hotsauce at 2026-10-19 04:52 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Another raetard who FA and is now in the FO stage of the game.
#2 | Posted by lfthndthrds

Not yet, but his time will come:

FTA:

The Gonzalez case in Long Beach has parallels with an incident in Texas on 10 October in which an ICE agent driving an unmarked SUV ran over a man and broke his leg in three places.

The Harris County, Texas, district attorney, Sean Teare, said he was considering bringing felony assault charges against the immigration officer after video appeared to show the vehicle swerving into the man in a parking lot in the Houston area.

At a news conference on Friday, Houston-based advocacy group FIEL accused ICE of crashing into that man while searching for another who had died years earlier. A FIEL official told the Associated Press it had turned over to Teare a death certificate for the man the group says ICE was apparently looking for.

ICE on Friday did not respond to AP's questions about the matter.


#7 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-10-19 05:41 PM | Reply

Are ICE agents required yet to wear and keep enabled body cams?


#8 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-19 07:08 PM | Reply

@#8

[crickets]

Quelle surprise.



#9 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-20 12:25 AM | Reply

Are ICE agents required yet to wear and keep enabled body cams?

"Ooops I forgot to charge the battery....again."

- ICE thugs.

#10 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-10-20 07:03 AM | Reply

Give dems the senate to end this crap.

#11 | Posted by fresno500 at 2026-10-20 12:22 PM | Reply

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